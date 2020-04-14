Pussycat Doll Carmit Bachar, 45, Wows In Short Blazer Dress

Carmit Bachar — who is one-fifth of the successful girl group the Pussycat Dolls — took to Instagram to update with fans with two unseen photos of herself and they haven’t gone unnoticed.

The “Beep” songstress stunned in a beige plaid blazer dress that was short and fell way above her knees. The item of clothing displayed her incredible legs and a hint of her decolletage. Bachar paired the ensemble with red heels and wrapped a black leather belt around her waist. She attached a large chain to the accessory and had on acrylic nails. Bachar opted for numerous gold necklaces and rings for the occasion. She rocked a bold red lip, black mascara, and sported her fiery red wavy shoulder-length hair down.

As seen in a previous Instagram upload, Bachar was seen wearing this outfit when she paid Sydney, Australia, a visit with the Dolls last month.

The “I Don’t Need a Man” hitmaker posted two images within one upload. The singer posed on a granite staircase and oozed confidence.

In the first shot, she placed one hand on the wooden rail and the other on her hip. Bachar raised one leg and pointed her knee to the camera. She rocked a smirky expression and looked nothing short of incredible.

In the next slide, she was captured with the same hand on her hip but parted both her legs. Bachar continued to smile and boasted her youthful looks.

For her caption, the “Don’t Cha” chart-topper put the hashtag “StayHome,” urging fans to stay inside during the coronavirus pandemic. She didn’t geotag the photos but hinted that she was at home when she uploaded the post.

In the span of four days, her upload racked up more than 4,500 likes and over 130 comments, proving to be popular with her 91,000 followers.

“QUEEN QUEEN QUEEN,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“Omg Slayyyy! Killin it as always and you look fire,” another devotee shared.

“Wow, look at those legs,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“Omg, you are perfection personified. Love for my gorgeous songbird,” a fourth admirer commented.

The “Stickwitu” entertainer is no stranger to impressing her loyal following. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Bachar wowed in a low-cut black bodysuit with thin straps for her performance with the Dolls on Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway. She wrapped a thin leather belt around her waist and paired the ensemble with a short poofy tutu skirt. Bachar opted for thin sheer tights and long lace gloves to finish the killer outfit off. She applied a bold red lip and wore her wavy shoulder-length hair down for the show.