‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Brady Tells Kristen The Truth About Their Baby

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, April 14, 2020 reveal that there will be some huge bombshells dropped around Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) will tell his girlfriend Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) that the daughter they believed died shortly after birth is shockingly still alive.

Fans know that Brady and Kristen’s little girl, Rachel Isabella, was switched at the hospital with Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and Sarah Horton’s (Linsey Godfrey) daughter, Mickey.

The real Mickey actually died moments after birth due to the injuries that Sarah had suffered in a car accident while on her way to the hospital in labor. Sarah’s boyfriend, Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) and his uncle, Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston), then decided to switch the babies.

Months later, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) began to put the pieces together, and even ran a DNA test on the baby to prove that she belonged to Kristen and not Sarah. Now, everyone knows the truth, and emotions are running very high.

Kristen will likely be overjoyed to hear that her little girl is still alive, as the baby is all she’s ever wanted in life. The couple will now be forced to deal with the fact that they’ve lost nearly a year with their little girl, and that they’re ripping her away from the only parents that she’s ever known.

Meanwhile, Sarah will blast Xander for switching the babies at the hospital. The couple were set to be married on the day that Sarah found out about the swap, and now she’s out for revenge. She’ll dump Xander at the altar and give him a piece of her mind in the process.

Sadly, Sarah will be forced to say goodbye to the little girl that she’s been raising, and it will be the hardest thing she’s ever had to do.

Meanwhile, Nicole will comfort Eric as he comes to terms with the loss of his biological child, and that he’ll be giving up the only daughter that he’s ever known.

In addition, Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) will be thrilled to have Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) back and his memories intact. However, she’ll have to tell him everything that has been going on in her life over the past two years, which means coming clean about moving on romantically with Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth).

Days of Our Lives viewers will likely see Steve be stunned by Kayla’s confession, and a bit heartbroken as well. Now, it seems that Kayla has a difficult choice in front of her.