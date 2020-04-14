‘Schitt’s Creek’ Star Emily Hampshire Wants To Join The MCU

Now that Schitt’s Creek is officially over, one of its stars wants to turn her attention to something completely different. Emily Hampshire, who played Stevie Budd in the long-running series recently gave an interview where she said she would absolutely love to take on a role in the MCU.

Hampshire sat down for an interview with Comic Book in order to hype her new project on the Quibi service. 50 States of Fright launched on Monday, and the actress talked about what it means to be part of the newest multimedia offering but also talked about how she wants to become a superhero.

In particular, Hampshire was asked whether or not she had any interest in playing Jessica Drew – aka Spider-Woman – should she ever be offered that role. It’s not the first time her name has come up in conjunction with the character.

Back in March of 2019, fans of the actor started talking about how she would be the perfect fit for the character. She took to Twitter to agree with the premise. Granted, it was nothing more than one of her fans “sending it out into the ether” in hopes that someone at Marvel would see it.

Since that posting, the MCU has been gaining quite a few characters and quite a few shows and rumors have started up that Spider-Woman could be hitting either the big screen or Disney Plus in the not too distant future.

When asked whether or not she was still interested in the role she replied she’d “love to do it,” even if she’s not sure where that talk came from. Hampshire also said there was another superhero she’d love to take on in She-Hulk.

“I know that’s happening, I’ve been hearing something about that. I didn’t realize that — I looked up the comic book and I didn’t realize she was such a… You think of She-Hulk and muscles and stuff, but the person who’s behind it is just such a cool character.”

In the end, Hampshire said she’s not all that picky about who she plays, whether it be Spider-Woman, or She-Hulk or someone else. She said she just really wants to play a comic book character because she thinks that would be quite cool.

For now, it would appear the most likely road to joining the MCU would be She-Hulk. since that is a series that has been confirmed as coming to Disney Plus. It was reported earlier this year the series is looking for an Alison Brie type for the titular character. If Hamsphire was able to get the part she’d be appearing alongside Mark Ruffalo who previously confirmed he’d have some part in the new series.