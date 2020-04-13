Miranda Lambert Reveals Connection To ‘Tiger King’ Cast In Epic Throwback Post

Miranda Lambert is the latest star to reveal her surprising connection with members of the Tiger King cast.

The “It All Comes Out In The Wash” singer took to her Instagram account on Monday to delight her 3.9 million followers with a series of throwback snaps that saw her posing with some of the famous faces of the hit Netflix documentary. A total of three photos were included in the post, which kicked off with a group shot of Miranda with Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, his ex-husband John Finlay, and one of his former staff members, Kelci “Saff” Saffery.

The “Monday memory” also contained two more candid snap of the country music star interacting with the former Oklahoma animal park owner.

In the caption of her post, Miranda included the hashtags #TigerKing and #WayTooPrettyForPrison, the latter of which could have been a reference not only to her hit song with Maren Morris, but to Joe himself. The “Tiger King,” known for his glitzy, western-glam wardrobe, is currently serving a 22-year sentence in federal prison after being convicted on charges of animal cruelty and allegedly hiring a hitman to kill his “nemesis” Carole Baskin.

Miranda’s epic set of flashback snaps quickly earned the attention of her friends and fans. The upload has accrued over 90,000 likes since going live to her Instagram page five hours ago, as well as hundreds of comments.

“Hahaha. This is everything!” one person wrote.

“This post wins for the best and funniest thing I’ve ever seen,” said another fan.

“This is amazing! Did he rant to ya about Carole Baskin?” a third follower questioned.

Others asked for the story behind the photo op, especially given Miranda’s notorious love of animals. She eventually took to her Twitter account to explain the context of her run-in with Joe Exotic and his crew, which she revealed took place after hurricane Harvey in 2017 when she traveled with her MuttNation Foundation to Houston to help relocate shelter dogs.

The 36-year-old told her fans that Joe volunteered “his trailer and staff” to help transport dogs to Oklahoma in order to free up space in Houston animal shelters.

“Now I know it’s ‘Joe Exotic.’ I’ve never been to his zoo and I didn’t even know he had tigers,” she wrote in the message.

“OBVIOUSLY I’d never condone animals being treated badly,” she added.

It has been revealed that a number of stars had run-ins with the famous faces of Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness since its release last month. One notable connection was Britney Spears’ link to Doc Antle, another big cat zoo owner featured in the documentary. Resurfaced photos revealed that the animal trainer was present during the singer’s 2001 MTV Video Music Awards performance when she famously sang “Slave 4 U” with a number of exotic animals — including a tiger — onstage.