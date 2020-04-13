Teddi Mellencamp Posts Rare Photo Of Her Rock Star Dad John Posing With ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’

The rock singer poses with a posse of 'RHOBH' stars.

Teddi Mellencamp shared a surprising throwback with her fans. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram to post a photo of her famous dad, rock legend John Mellencamp, surrounded by her Bravo co-stars as her two worlds collided.

In the photo, Teddi stands next to her famous dad as they are flanked by RHOBH stars Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, and newcomer Sutton Stracke. Teddi’s brother, Hud Mellencamp, also appears in the photo, which is tagged in New York City.

The rocker and the Real Housewives stars are wearing heavy coats and winter clothing as they pose together in the Big Apple. The 68-year-old “Pink Houses” singer is also wearing sunglasses and holding a cigarette while standing in the indoor venue.

In the caption to the pic, Teddi joked that before the blockbuster Netflix docuseries Tiger King, there was “The Cougs.” Rock fans may recall that back in his early days as a singer, John Mellencamp went by the name John Cougar.

In comments to the photo, fans were thrilled to see Teddi’s rock star dad hanging out with her friends from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“Love this pic!” one fan wrote. “Huge fan of your Dad! … Love you too Teddi!! So John has met your co-stars!”

“Grew up always loving you [Lisa Rinna] but now you’re standing next to my 39 yrs strong man-crush! ” another wrote. “Cougs rule!!!”

Many others zeroed in on John’s indoor cigarette.

“When you’re John Mellencamp, there’s no rules left unbroken,” a fan wrote.

While others asked if John will be making an appearance on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this season, another noted that either way, he brings extra clout to Teddi.

“Betcha Sutton didn’t find you boring after this!” a fan wrote, in reference to a comment the newcomer made to Teddi in the RHOBH Season 10 trailer.

It’s clear that Teddi is close to her dad. The accountability coach recently shared a photo of John holding her newborn baby daughter, Dove, at her home in California. The rock singer lives in Indiana, far away from the glitz and glam of Teddi’s Real Housewives world, but he still keeps tabs on her life by watching her scenes on the Bravo reality show.

Last year, Teddi shared a hilarious text message from her dad after she got into a catfight with Camille Grammer on an episode, according to Bravo TV.

After Camille told Teddi she was getting a little “big for her britches,” papa Mellencamp agreed and fired off a text to his daughter that said, “you’re getting a little too big for your britches [there] sister.”