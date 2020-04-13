‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Spoilers: Victor Makes A Bombshell Confession

The Young and the Restless weekly spoilers for the week of April 13 tease that Amanda and Nate, as well as Phyllis and Nick, take things to the next level. Plus, the Newmans deal with Adam’s blackmail and Victor’s secret while Jabot and Chancellor move in new directions.

Nate (Sean Dominic) ups his game with Amanda (Mishael Morgan), according to SheKnows Soaps. They finally go on their first date after Amanda decided it was time to take a real chance on love. Even though she’s ready to explore, Nate realizes that Amanda still needs to take things slowly, especially after the horror she endured with Ripley Turner (Christian Keyes) following her to Genoa City.

Meanwhile, Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis’ (Michelle Stafford) getaway to her hotel takes an unexpected turn. They end up talking about the future again and rehashing a bit of their past. However, they also end up enjoying a soapy shower together, and it looks like by the end of their time together, both Nick and Phyllis are all in on trying to reconcile for real again.

Elsewhere, Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) plot their next move with the Newman family. Victor (Eric Braeden) quickly gave up Newman Enterprises to his youngest son, and now Adam wants to figure out what he can do to move forward and solidify his spot. Later in the week, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) tries to broker peace. She desperately wants Victoria (Amelia Heinle) to forgive Victor, but Victoria is ready for revenge on her youngest brother. She feels like Victor gave Adam her spot at the family business to her detriment. Victoria is not willing to forgive her father just yet, and it doesn’t sound like Adam will be interested in making peace with anybody else in the family.

By the end of the week, Victor makes an admission to Nikki. She begged him to tell her the truth, and Victor mostly left out what he tried to hide from Adam. Nikki has been married to Victor long enough to realize when he’s hiding something, and it looks like The Mustache will finally let his wife in on what is going on Adam’s big takeover.

At Chancellor Media, Billy (Jason Thompson) and Lily (Christel Khalil) work to progress as partners. They’ve had plenty of friction and disagreements in the few short weeks they’ve worked together. However, they both agreed on hiring Traci (Beth Maitland), and it seems like both Billy and Lily are committed to figuring out how to make things work to build something great together.

Over at Jabot, Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer (Hunter King) enact a plan. Jack (Peter Bergman) gave Kyle and Theo (Tyler Johnson) one short week to rebrand Jabot and take it back to the company’s original vision. That deadline will arrive quickly, and Summer and Kyle want to make sure that he’s the one who comes out on top.

Finally, Sharon (Sharon Case) receives comfort from Jack. They were married once, and since then, Sharon and Jack have remained friends. As Sharon faces a difficult new chapter in her fight against breast cancer, Jack will provide strong support for his ex-wife.