Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Nate & Amanda Heat Up

Big new The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that things between Amanda and Nate heat up as they share a passionate kiss.

Amanda (Mishael Morgan) had a terrifying ordeal when her ex-fiance Ripley Turner (Christian Keyes) violated her restraining order and showed up. Not only did he harass her, but he also made an attempt on her life. Sure, he mistakenly stabbed Victoria (Amelia Heinle), but the whole ordeal still left Amanda shaken. However, recently, after her friend Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) encouraged her, Amanda let Nate (Sean Dominic) know she was ready to go out on a real date, and he happily accepted.

Dominic recently discussed his onscreen alter-ego’s latest romance with the town’s newest lawyer with Soap Opera Digest.

“Nate finally sees that light in Amanda that was dimmed for a bit,” noted the actor. “Before anyone else, he saw that she was just a lawyer taking on a job and had no ill will toward her.”

Finally, after unwittingly being involved in Colin’s (Tristan Rogers) scheme to steal Katherine Chancellor’s fortune from Devon (Bryton James), Amanda is finally settling in. She may look just like Devon’s late wife Hilary, but apparently, most people have just decided to let that go even though Nate did recently ask her if she ever looked for her biological family. That question indicated that there is still some possible connection between Amanda and Hilary. Nate is thrilled that the lawyer finally agreed to go out with him, and he takes her to Society, where she seems to let her hair down a bit.

“Nate sees that Amanda is still healing from Ripley, so taking it slow is her speed right now, and he’s okay with that. They’ve been pretty close since her arrival in Genoa City, and it hasn’t skipped a beat,” Dominic said.

Ultimately, they lean in at the same time and share a meaningful kiss, but that is as far as things go during that date. Amanda doesn’t seem like she’s ready to hop right into something with the doctor, even though she obviously likes him a lot.

“I see a slow bond building, and hopefully, no one stepping in to mess it up, but who knows what the future holds?” wondered Dominic.

Of course, there are at least two people who could mess up what’s slowly developing between Nate and Amanda — Devon or Billy (Jason Thompson). For now, though, these two are enjoying getting to know each other better.