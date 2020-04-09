Fans Of ‘General Hospital’ React To The Big Necklace Reveal

During Thursday’s episode of General Hospital, it was finally revealed that Nelle has a half-heart necklace hidden away in a keepsake box that appears to match the one Nina has. This development has been a long time coming, and viewers had plenty to say on Twitter as it all came together.

There was a lot to dissect with Thursday’s show, and fans were not necessarily thrilled with a fair amount of the episode. Much of the show was comprised of flashbacks, both to show Carly’s younger years as well as more recent scenes. That made for a lot of hopping around and viewers weren’t crazy about reliving some scenes that aired just weeks or a few months ago.

It seems that production may have added some additional recent flashbacks to what was originally planned for this show. Spoilers had teased that these scenes with Frank and a young Nelle would air entirely on Wednesday, but they ended up carrying over into Thursday’s show.

Given the ongoing production hiatus, this strategy would seem to give the network a chance to stretch their pre-filmed episodes one more day before having to resort to all reruns in late May.

Quite a few General Hospital fans noted they were frustrated by what seemed to be some significant history revisions. Details about Carly’s supposed childhood in these two episodes differed in comparison to what had been revealed in the past.

In addition, there seemed to be a pretty big disconnect in seeing Carly and Nelle cross paths during their younger years given their supposed ages now.

“Not here for the retconned Carly history. Have the writers watched the show? At all?” questioned one annoyed General Hospital viewer.

“All jokes aside the writers didn’t need to mess with Carly’s history in order for Nelle to be Nina’s daughter. That was a choice,” noted another GH fan.

Not only did the way this was put together frustrate some General Hospital fans, but the outcome of the drawn-out necklace mystery was a letdown to some as well.

There may still be a twist on the way, of course. However, given how things stand now, the move to seemingly make Nelle be Nina’s biological daughter appears to come as a disappointment to many invested viewers.

“WTF #GH I DID NOT WANT NELLE TO BE NINA’S DAUGHTER… THIS IS RIDICULOUS. I WANTED IT TO BE WILLOW! IF NELLE GETS CUSTODY OF WILEY BC NINA IS NOW ON HER SIDE…I’M FINISHED,” ranted a very annoyed show fan.

At the same time, some General Hospital fans seem intrigued by the Nina-Nelle connection and are ready to see where this heads.

“#GH caught me by surprise, which is a thing I love, with the whole Nina/Nelle thing. A mother/daughter duo that could and should cause some trouble,” admitted another viewer.

There is no new episode airing on Friday, but the action kicks back into gear again on Monday. General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps detail that next week contains plenty more information regarding Nina and Nelle, and love it or hate it, fans do seem to be buzzing about this latest development.