‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Brooke Remembers & Decides To Fight For Her Marriage

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, April 9 reveal that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) is completely devastated. Her husband has left her, her sister despises her, and she has lost her credibility with her family and friends. Yet, according to She Knows Soaps, she will press on and fight for what’s important to her.

Brooke Remembers The Good Times

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Brooke will think back and remember all the good times she spent with Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). They made a formidable team and have such a rich, romantic history together.

Ridge had wanted her to reminisce on their history when he bought her the digital photo frame. But Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) had uploaded the kissing video on it, and Ridge went berserk when he saw it. He told Brooke that he was done and stormed out of the living room. He didn’t want to go through another Brooke and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) affair, as he had been through that in the past.

So, Ridge went to find Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards), and together they set off for Las Vegas. Pity that Brooke doesn’t have a clue where Ridge is.

Brooke Tries To Locate Ridge

The soap opera spoilers indicate that Brooke will try to find Ridge. She wants to talk to him and try to convince him to come back to her. She may feel that he has had enough time to cool down after seeing the video and he may now be more receptive to her explanation. After all, she and Bill only shared one kiss. They were both in committed relationships and it didn’t go any further.

The last time that Ridge left her, he had stayed with his father at the Forrester mansion. So Brooke will make her way to Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) house. She believes that Ridge will be biding his time and waiting for her at the mansion. She knows that he’s confused and will try to talk to him before he makes any rash decisions.

However, Brooke will be in for a rude awakening. She won’t find any trace of the dressmaker at the mansion. She will turn to Quinn and demand some answers. She’s sure that Quinn knows where he is and will accuse her of trying to set up her best friend with Ridge again. Will Quinn tell Brooke that Shauna and Ridge have left for Vegas?