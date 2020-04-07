‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Monday, April 6: Sally Will Fight ‘Illness’ If Wyatt Takes Her Back

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, April 6 features Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) discussing Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). They did not understand Sally’s decision not to seek alternative treatment options for her illness, per She Knows Soaps. Flo thought Sally was a fighter and her actions have not been like her. She decided to go and see Dr. Penny Escobar (Monica Ruiz) to find out more about her situation.

At the beach house, the doctor and Sally argued about coming clean. Sally insisted Dr. Escobar stick to their plan. The redhead received a text message from Wyatt telling her he was on his way home. She told Dr. Escobar that she and Wyatt would claim back the future Flo had stolen from them.

At Forrester Creations, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) informed Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) that her father was out of town. They were discussing the fashion showdown and how their collection was coming together. Steffy surprised Zoe by telling her Sally’s designs would be used in the couture line. Zoe and Steffy then discussed Sally’s illness. The model wasn’t sure Wyatt and Flo should have separated because of Sally. She felt Sally’s family should have stepped up to be there for her. To Steffy, their decision made sense. Sally only has a short time left and Wyatt can make her happy during this period. She felt everyone should be thinking of Sally.

The soap opera spoilers showed Flo arriving at the doctor’s office. She introduced herself as Sally’s friend and proceeded to pepper Dr. Escobar with questions. She wanted to know if the physician couldn’t push Sally to find out about the options available to her. Flo also pointed out they didn’t even know what Sally’s diagnosis was. The doctor told Flo she couldn’t answer her questions. Flo then wanted to know if there was more to Sally’s illness than she was letting on.

At the beach house, Sally lit some candles and created a romantic atmosphere for Wyatt’s arrival. When he came home, he thanked her for sending some flowers to Flo. He also expressed some concern and felt she should have been resting. Sally wanted to reminisce about old times. She told him everyone had been treating her better since they heard she was ill. Wyatt opined that everyone cared for her. Sally told Wyatt she had nothing to fight for. However, if he took her back she would fight the disease.