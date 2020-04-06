‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Sally Emotionally Blackmails Wyatt

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, April 7, reveal that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will make a shocking request. The redhead will lay it on thick when she asks Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) for what she really wants, per SheKnows Soaps.

Wyatt Pleads With Sally

The Bold and the Beautiful fans know that Sally and Wyatt were together for a long time before Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) entered the scene. They formed such a close bond that when Wyatt found out that Sally was terminally ill, he and Flo made an unusual decision. They put their relationship on hold so that he could make Sally happy in the time that she had left.

Wyatt will have a heart-to-heart with Sally at the beach house. He wants her to fight for her life and to find out about alternative options available to her. He doesn’t want to see her die without even trying to find out if there is anything she can do to prolong her life. Wyatt knows that Katie Logan (Heather Tom) has also had this conversation with Sally — but to no avail. However, he is hoping that she will listen to him and change her mind about seeking help.

Sally’s Shocking Ultimatum

Of course, The Bold and the Beautiful fans know that Sally isn’t really dying. Although her initial symptoms were real, she was misdiagnosed. She is only suffering from stress, and that exacerbated her symptoms. She is using the terminal diagnosis to further her plot to get Wyatt back and has roped in the help of Dr. Penny Escobar (Monica Ruiz).

Wyatt and Sally will be sitting in front of the fireplace when he begs her not to give up on life. She has become adept at manipulating him and will seize the opportunity to play on his feelings. She will look particularly vulnerable, according to The Inquisitr, and she will use the conversation to her advantage. She will tell Wyatt that she has nothing worth living for and that she needs him.

“I’m all in, whatever it takes,” Wyatt will tell Sally.

She will then make a shocking request of Wyatt and promise him that she will seek help if he gets back together with her.

The latest soap opera spoilers indicate that Wyatt may even be willing to sacrifice his relationship with Flo if it means that Sally will stay alive. Naturally, Flo will be reeling in shock when she hears Sally’s ultimatum.