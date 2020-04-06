Former ‘RHOC’ Star Meghan King Edmonds Seemingly Slams Ex Jim After His Coronavirus Battle

Meghan King Edmonds shared a shady post on Tik Tok.

Meghan King Edmonds shared a seemingly shady post on her Instagram page over the weekend after her estranged husband, Jim Edmonds, confirmed he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

According to a report from Us Weekly magazine on April 4, the former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member appeared to be ridiculing Jim, the father of her three children, when she posted a TikTok video on Saturday in which she was seen lip-syncing as someone said they’d received a text message from an ex.

“Got a text from my ex the other day, he said he missed me,” she mouthed. “I said, ‘I’m sorry I can’t talk right now, I’m at a funeral.’ He said, ‘Oh, my god. Who died?’ I said, ‘My feelings for you did. Bye, f**ker.'”

In the caption of the photo, Meghan told her fans and followers that she was kidding before adding a devil emoji and a winking emoji, along with the hashtags “#jokes” and “#gotatextfrommyex,” and shortly after the post was shared, she was met with a number of online audience members, some of whom liked the post and others who felt it was “horrible.”

“Omg, I am cracking up. I hope that is based on a real conversation!” one person said as another told Meghan she deserved “so much better” than the person she married.

Meghan also posted the seemingly shady post on her Instagram stories and in the caption of that post, she said, “Byeeeeeeee,” with a waving hand and laughing-crying emoji.

Although the majority of Meghan’s fans and followers seemed to think that Meghan was speaking about her former spouse in her Tik Tok post, she didn’t name anyone on either Tik Tok or Instagram.

As Us Weekly also shared, Jim confirmed his coronavirus diagnosis last week on his Instagram stories, telling his followers that he tested positive for pneumonia and the virus before adding that he is now symptom-free and doing really well. Jim also encouraged his followers to take the virus seriously and seek medical help if they experience symptoms that could be in line with that of COVID-19.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jim’s daughter, 22-year-old Hayley Edmonds, also confirmed her COVID-19 diagnosis with her followers on Instagram last week. At the time, Hayley, whose mom is Jim’s late first wife, LeeAnn Horton, thanked those who have reached out to her with well-wishes and revealed she was forced to wait a full week to be checked by a doctor.