Clare Crawley Reveals Why She Kept Her Juan Pablo Breakup Gown, Teases Epic 2.0 Dress For ‘The Bachelorette’

'The Bachelorette' star still owns the iconic blue dress she wore when she told off Juan Pablo Galavis in 2014.

Clare Crawley says she kept the dress she wore when she told off Juan Pablo Galavis on The Bachelor six years ago. The future Bachelorette star shared a photo of the iconic turquoise gown she wore during her breakup with ABC’s leading man and she explained why she still owns it.

Clare, 38, posted a photo of her famous dress on her Instagram story over the weekend, according to Entertainment Tonight. Longtime fans will instantly recognize the off-shoulder blue gown with gold sequins across the middle because it was worn during one of the most memorable moments in Bachelor history. In a caption to the pic, Clare wrote that she kept the dress because it’s a reminder of the most powerful moments in her life.

“Cleaning out closets today… look familiar?!” Clare captioned the pic of the one-shouldered gown. “Fun fact: the entire zipper is shredded and unusable because I ripped this dress off as soon as I got in the car.”

Clare then went on to reveal the two reasons whys she kept the dress as she name-checked Bachelor Nation stylist Cary Fetman.

“1) Cary hand-beaded this and it meant the world to me,” Clare wrote of the gown. “2) It was the most empowering moment of my life.”

The Bachelorette beauty also left fans with a tease for the future: “Just wait til you see my Clare 2.0 dress.”

The original dress was worn by Clare for Juan Pablo Galavis’ finale rose ceremony in 2014. After Juan Pablo dumped her for Nikki Ferrell, Clare famously unleashed on the Venezuelan soccer player and told him she lost respect for him after he turned cold to her following a passionate dip in the ocean.

“I thought I knew what kind of man you were,” Clare said. ” What you just made me go through? I would never want my children having a father like you.”

As Clare stormed off, Juan Pablo famously said he was glad he didn’t pick her.

Bachelor fans may recall that things went awry for Clare and Juan Pablo after they went on a controversial impromptu trip to the beach. After stealing a late-night romp in the ocean with the Sacramento hairstylist, single father Juan Pablo regretted his actions and shamed Clare for the encounter. At the time, Bachelor host Chris Harrison told TV Guide that even the show’s production team was confused by Juan Pablo’s handling of the situation. Harrison said that even though Juan Pablo tried to apologize later, he never really understood how “cheap” he made Clare feel.

Six years later, Clare will hold the power as The Bachelorette. But unfortunately, it could be a while before fans get to see her next dress. Clare’s season of The Bachelorette has been put on hold due to the COVID-19 crisis. Harrison recently announced filming won’t resume until it is safe to do so, and there is currently no timetable in sight.