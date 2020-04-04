Vanessa Bryant, Fighting Back Tears, Talks About What Kobe’s Hall Of Fame Induction Means To The Family

Vanessa Bryant is getting emotional about her late husband’s induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

One day after Kobe Bryant’s posthumous induction into the hall was announced, Vanessa and daughter Natalia shared a video message talking about what the honor meant to the family. As TMZ noted, Vanessa said that his inclusion among the best basketball players of all time was the pinnacle of his career, and that she wished Kobe could have been around to see it.

“It’s an incredible accomplishment and honor, and we’re extremely proud of him,” said a visibly emotional Vanessa. “Obviously, we wish he was here with us to celebrate, but it’s definitely the peak of his NBA career and every accomplishment that he had as an athlete was a stepping stone to be here.”

As The Inquisitr reported, Kobe will be joining Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan as members of the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020 — something that had been hinted weeks earlier when Hall of Fame chairman Jerry Colangelo said that Bryant would be included. The actual voting on the hall of fame class made Bryant’s induction official.

Though Vanessa Bryant has remained largely out of the public eye during Kobe’s career and in the days after his death, she has since taken a major role in honoring his legacy. Vanessa spoke at length at the public memorial for Kobe’s life back in February, honoring both him and daughter Gianna, who also died in the January 30 helicopter crash that claimed the life of the Los Angeles Lakers legend.

“I will miss your sweet handmade cards, your sweet kisses, and your gorgeous smile,” Vanessa said when remembering daughter Gigi at the service. “I miss you, all of you, every day. I love you.”

It was not clear yet whether Vanessa could speak for Kobe at the Basketball Hall of Fame induction, or whether it would go forward as scheduled. The hall’s class of 2020 enshrinement weekend was scheduled to take place between August 28 and August 30, but the spread of the coronavirus has left it uncertain whether that could take place as scheduled. All major American sports leagues have postponed play, and there are growing rumors that the NBA is in talks to cancel the entire 2019-20 season. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame has not yet said whether the enshrinement of Kobe will go forward or if the induction, which normally draws thousands of fans, could be postponed as well.