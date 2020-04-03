Elizabeth Henriquez’s Recent Sentencing Could Provide Insight Into Lori Loughlin’s Potential Fate

Elizabeth Henriquez was sentenced to seven months in prison for committing a crime very similar to that which Lori Loughlin has been accused of.

Elizabeth Henriquez, one of the wealthy and influential figures charged in relation to the college admissions scandal, was recently sentenced to seven months in prison, two years of supervised release, and a $200,000 fine. Her sentencing could provide insight into Lori Loughlin’s potential fate, due to the very close similarity between the two cases, according to International Business Times.

Henriquez paid over $500,000 to get her two children into prestigious colleges. She worked with Rick Singer, the mastermind of the cheating scheme, to present her older daughter as a fake tennis recruit to get her into Georgetown University. Her daughter’s application gushed about her tennis skills, even describing her as a “top 50 ranking” tennis recruit in the United States. However, the student had not played the sport competitively in recent years.

“At her best, she appears to have ranked 207th in Northern California in the under-12 girls division, with an overall win/loss record of 2-8,” the prosecutor’s complaints noted.

Henriquez also schemed with Singer to have a SAT proctor sit alongside her daughter during the exam so she could cheat. According to The New York Post, Henriquez and her daughter even gloated about their wrongdoing. Henriquez pleaded guilty to federal fraud and money laundering charges.

This case compares to Loughlin’s in many ways so it could provide a closer idea of what sort of sentence the Full House actress would receive if she did in fact get convicted. Like Henriquez, Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli also allegedly paid one of the largest bribes in the entire scandal at $500,000. There is proof that they too worked with Singer with the purpose of benefiting their daughters academically. They are accused of using this money to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, into the University of Southern California. Finally, they too have been accused of falsely presenting their daughters as athletic recruits for a sport they weren’t playing.

The primary difference between the two cases is that Henriquez pleaded guilty and Loughlin and Giannulli have not. For this reason it can be assumed that the court will have even less leniency with the couple if they are convicted than they did with Henriquez who pleaded guilty in October of 2019.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, despite Loughlin and Giannulli’s legal team pushing for a delayed trial, the couple are still expected to go to trial in October of 2020 in the state of Massachusetts. Their legal team has also issued a motion to have the charges against them dropped.