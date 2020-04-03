Kourtney Kardashian Defends Her Work Ethic Following Fight With Kim On ‘KUWTK’

Kourtney Kardashian recently took to social media after being called out for her work ethic by her sister, Kim Kardashian.

Fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians tuned in on Thursday, March 26, as Kourtney and Kim got into a nasty brawl at Khloe’s house. The fight continued into the second episode of the season, which aired on E! on Thursday, April 2. According to Hollywood Life, Kourtney informed her 24.9 million Twitter followers on Thursday that she wouldn’t be interacting with her fans as they watched the second episode. She informed her fans that her children- Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick, are currently on spring break and she would rather spend her time with them. She also defended herself after being accused by Kim of not having the same work ethic as the KKW Beauty founder.

“I realize that a lot of the conversation right now surrounds my work ethic, and I feel like I need to just make one thing clear: raising children is a job as well,” Kourtney tweeted to her supporters. “It’s [motherhood] the hardest and most rewarding job that I have ever had. I’ve decided to put my focus on my kids and my lifestyle brand, Poosh, which is all about finding YOUR healthy balance for living your best life,” she continued in a separate tweet.

Kourtney also shared that, while choosing to focus on her children and brand are what’s best for her, she doesn’t condemn any mother who decides to go in a different direction. The tweets come after Kourtney shared last year that she was taking a break from Keeping Up after Season 18. Although she has been photographed filming the show, she insists that Poosh and her family is her main priority.

Kourtney launched Poosh back in April 2019. The lifestyle website, which was named after Kourtney’s nickname for Penelope, focuses on topics like fitness, healthy eating and green beauty. The brand is different from Kourt’s sisters, in that it isn’t a major market brand. The website also features interviews from makeup artists, Kourtney’s family and more about an array of topics.

Although Poosh isn’t as big as Kim’s brands KKW Beauty, SKIMS and KKW Fragrance, Kourtney insists that her brand takes just as much work as her sisters’. She expressed her frustration with Kim on Keeping Up and shared how Kim creates a “narrative” that she is the only one who works hard on her businesses while juggling her family life.