Sharon Osbourne Says She Won’t Apologize To Marie Osmond After Fans Say She Was Rude To Her On ‘The Talk’

'The Talk' star says it would be 'fake' for her to apologize for being emotional.

Sharon Osbourne says she won’t be apologizing to Marie Osmond. for how she spoke to her on live TV. The longtime The Talk co-host took to Instagram to address fans who think she was rude to the singer during the most recent at-home edition of the CBS chatfest.

Sharon posted a photo of The Talk cast to her social media page. In the caption to the post, she wrote that all five members of the panel—which also includes Carrie Ann Inaba, Sheryl Underwood, and Eve – are “grown women” who have differing opinions. The wife of Ozzy Osbourne added that just because she and her co-stars don’t agree on everything doesn’t mean they don’t respect one another.

Sharon also noted that the stay-ay-home order during the COVID-19 pandemic is causing everyone to be extra emotional, but she explained that she won’t apologize for letting her emotions show during this high-stress time. Sharon added that she doesn’t want to be fake.

Sharon is the sole veteran on The Talk, while the “Paper Roses” singer is the newest member of the panel after joining the cast of the CBS talk show for its milestone 10th season last fall.

There have long been rumors that the two stars don’t get along, but following Thursday’s live show, fans thought Sharon was especially rude to Marie.

The questionable moment occurred following a conversation about the coronavirus crisis during which Marie said she found herself “intrigued” by headlines concerning the health pandemic and Sharon told her there was “nothing intriguing about it,” per Closer Weekly. After Marie later tried to correct her choice of words by telling her co-star, “I’m just like you, Sharon,” the Osbourne matriarch fired back with, “I am NOTHING like you, Marie.”

In comments on Marie’s Instagram page, many fans reacted by saying they didn’t like the way Sharon spoke to the singer. Some described the rock star wife as “rude” and “mean.”

“Marie that Osbourne witch was mean to you today but you took it with class,” one fan wrote.

“Marie, I’m so sorry you have to put up with Sharon,” another added..”Her comments are just nasty. I’ve always sensed her feelings towards you and it needs to stop.”

“Sharon needs to apologize on the air for her rude words today,” another wrote. “Keep up the positive vibes, Marie.”

But in comments to Sharon’s Instagram post, many fans agreed that she was just saying how she felt and doesn’t owe anybody an apology. Others called Sharon the “realest” person on The Talk.