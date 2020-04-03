Kristen Doute Says It Was Tough Watching Her Relationship Drama With Brian Carter On ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Kristen Doute and Brian Carter were working on their since-ended relationship during Season 8.

Kristen Doute and Brian Carter’s relationship was a hot topic throughout the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules and during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on March 31, Doute admitted that she did a lot of things during the currently airing season that she wasn’t proud of.

After revealing that she isn’t proud of her own actions, she told the outlet that her emotions were running high and her logic was running low at times during filming and rewatching all of the “craziness” between herself and Carter has been quite challenging.

“At this point I’m just ugh… I don’t want to be brat and say I’m so over talking about it, but I think that it’s hard enough to try to repair relationships from the show, and then also having to clarify statements I made on the show, just trying to sort of fix things,” she explained.

According to Doute, the drama between her and Carter took place a long time ago and because she didn’t want to take away the entertainment factor from the show, she couldn’t say too much. Instead, she reminded Entertainment Tonight‘s readers that she and Carter filmed Season 8 together last summer.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules well know, new seasons of the Bravo reality series typically begin filming in early summer and continue through early fall. So, when it comes to the recent episodes of the show, the moments between cast members took place nearly one year prior.

So, looking back, Doute is having a hard time not letting the drama of her past, including her drama with Carter and other member of the show, get to her and also struggling to not get upset about things people were saying about her at the time of her strained relationship with Carter.

As The Inquisitr reported last month, Doute moved on from her on-again, off-again romance with Brian Carter last year after filming wrapped on Vanderpump Rules but according to a recent report from Bravo’s The Daily Dish, she has not yet confirmed the identity of her mystery man.

During one recent interview with Bravo HQ, Doute said that she and her new man were casually dating and said she was waiting to see whether or not their relationship was going to go somewhere. She then admitted that while dating has been tricky, she’s open to anything and everything with him.

In March, Doute was first seen publicly with her new guy at her surprise birthday party in Los Angeles.