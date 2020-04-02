Khloe Kardashian’s Family Is ‘Supportive’ Of Her Being With Tristan Thompson During Quarantine, Report Says

Khloe Kardashian reportedly has her family behind her as she continues to spend her time in quarantine with Tristan Thompson.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been seeing more of her baby daddy over the past few weeks. She shared on Thursday, March 26, that she and Thompson were getting in some quality time together, and mentioned that he even watched the season premiere of KUWTK with her, while the toddler is practicing social distancing at Kardashian’s home. However, the exes haven’t defined their relationship publicly. According to Kardashian, the Cleveland Cavaliers star has simply been visiting their daughter, True Thompson.

Hollywood Life reports that even though their status hasn’t been revealed to the public, her family doesn’t mind that they’re spending more time together. A source shared with the outlet that the Kardashian-Jenners are fond of Thompson and want him to be around True more often. The famous tribe is reportedly only concerned about Thompson making both Kardashian and True happy.

“The Kardashians are supportive of whatever works for Khloe and True and they’re all for her spending time with Tristan, so long as he’s good and loyal to her. They all do really love Tristan,” the insider said. “They know Khloe will do what’s best for her and her family and they’ll be there for her with whatever she needs. Khloe seems to be really happy right now with the progress she’s made with Tristan, both as co-parents and within themselves. And if Khloe’s happy, that’s really all that matters.”

The source added that Kardashian has made it clear to her family that she and Thompson aren’t back together romantically. While they reportedly still have feelings for one another, the KUWTK mainstay has been adamant in not getting back together, as they ended things for good in February 2019. Although they aren’t together, the NBA player has been known to flirt with his ex on social media.

Whether they had her family’s approval or not, Kardashian and Thompson seem to be enjoying their time in quarantine. They both recently shared photos and videos of themselves having fun with True. On his timeline, Thompson posted two photos of True playing with large black sunglasses earlier this week, which Kardashian hit “like” for.

While the Kardashians are standing by Khloe, the Revenge Body star recently admitted that she didn’t instantly forgive Thompson for kissing Jordyn Woods but has already done so for the two. The model hasn’t been seen with the Kardashians or Jenners since the scandal occurred, but Kardashian confirmed that it wasn’t because of her.