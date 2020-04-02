Lori Loughlin’s Lawyers Fight To Relocate Case, Crimes Have ‘No Connection To Massachusetts’

Lori Loughlin's lawyers don't think the trial should be held in Massachusetts as is currently planned.

Lori Loughlin’s lawyers are fighting to have her case heard in a different location. While the trial is currently set to take place in Massachusetts in October of 2020, the actress’ attorneys say this venue doesn’t make any legal or logical sense because it is not where the alleged crimes took place, according to USA Today.

It’s not just Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli who are trying to get the case moved out of the state of Massachusetts. There are 14 other parents who are still fighting the charges against them in relation to the same college admissions scandal. Defense attorneys for these individuals have also filed motions for a trial re-location. The defendants have been accused of working with college counselor and author Rick Singer, the mastermind of the cheating scheme, to illegally advance their children’s education. However, neither the accused the parents nor Singer live in Massachusetts.

As such, the motion pointed out that the alleged crimes in this trial have “no connection to Massachusetts.”

It even goes on to accuse the government of picking Massachusetts as the trial location as a matter of convenience.

“Moving Defendants’ constitutional rights to have the charges against them tried where their crimes were allegedly committed cannot be brushed aside to accommodate the government’s venue preferences,” the motion continues.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling has attempted to explain the reasoning behind choosing Massachusetts as the trial location. He noted that several of the meetings and phone calls between Singer and multiple parents occurred in Boston. In addition, some parents involved in the case worked with Singer to have fake test scores submitted to three Massachusetts-based colleges.

The recently filed motions serve dual purposes. In addition to wanting the trial location changed, this group of parents, which includes Loughlin and Giannulli, has also filed a motion to have the charges against them thrown out due to what they have deemed misconduct on behalf of prosecutors. This is in relation to earlier claims that the government is holding on to evidence that would in fact prove the parents’ innocence.

“Here, the government has alleged crimes that did not begin in, continue in, or end in Massachusetts. Instead, the government has attempted to create venue in this District by lumping defendants together in a single conspiracy, alleging cherry-picked acts that are unrelated to the conspiracy’s objective, and fabricating ties to this District through the unilateral conduct of a government cooperator.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, these recent events have helped raise Loughlin’s hopes that she might have the charges against her dismissed.