Fitness Model Lauren Simpson Wears Black Crop Top & Tiny White Shorts For ‘Booty Band’ Workout

Lauren Simpson is a fitness model with a 1.8 million follower fanbase on social media platform Instagram. The online sports coach appealed to her followers’ needs for home workouts on Thursday, April 2, with an exercise circuit targeting the booty.

For the workout, Lauren wears a black t-shirt tied in a knot under her chest to reveal her toned tummy. The model also rolls the short sleeves up towards her shoulders, giving her followers an unobstructed view of her chiseled arm muscles. The t-shirt has the words EHP Labs written across the front in white and red letters. The Instagram sensation pairs the top with high-waisted white booty shorts that extend to the very tops of her thighs and stretch across her sculpted backside. Her strong leg muscles are also on full display.

Lauren completed the workout look with a pair of gray socks, forgoing shoes. She accessorized with a pair of stud earrings and a black scrunchie on one wrist. Her long, platinum blonde hair was pulled back into a low ponytail with a bobby pin securing the loose pieces around her face.

The post consists of six different videos, each featuring one exercise in the circuit. The entire workout can be completed with an exercise mat and a resistance band.

Lauren begins the workout with bent over rows before moving into glute bridges with abduction. She then performs some shoulder raises that transition into bicep curls. The next exercise in the circuit is the squat to curtsy lunge, followed by behind the neck raises. The gym buff finishes the circuit with donkey kicks accompanied by fire hydrants.

In the caption of the post, Lauren outlines each exercise and specifies that her followers should do 12-15 reps of each for four sets. She also talks about the supplements she takes and recommends whey protein, creatine and oxyshed. She adds that her followers don’t need to be spending a ridiculous amount of money on supplements as they only need a few.

The workout was popular with the model’s followers, earning over 8,000 likes and nearly 200 comments within the first couple hours of being posted. Lauren’s fans appreciated her advice on supplement use and thanked her for another great workout to try out at home.

“Love how you post all these amazing home workouts with minimal equipment it’s the best,” one follower wrote.

“Thank you for posting so many workout options,” another fan commented, adding that they agree with the model’s philosophy on supplement use.