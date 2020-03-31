‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10, Episode 15 Preview: Temporary Season Finale Due To Coronavirus

Eugene continues on to meet with Stephanie and Beta takes his horde to Hilltop in the next episode of 'The Walking Dead'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Episode 14 of The Walking Dead ended with the introduction of a new character called Princess (Paola Lazaro). Moving forward into Episode 15 (titled “The Tower”), this character’s storyline will be explored further, according to the synopsis provided by Carter Matt.

“The communities prepare for the final battle of the Whisperer War; meanwhile, Eugene’s group encounters Princess.”

The synopsis also touches on the Whisperer War continuation which was hinted at in Episode 14. Beta (Ryan Hurst), after discovering his leader’s severed head, amassed a massive horde of walkers. The episode ended with the character heading the group as he led them towards an undisclosed location.

The latest trailer for the upcoming episode delves further into where Beta intends to take them. The clip reveals that he has led the walkers to Hilltop and met up with other members of the Whisperers. Hilltop is now abandoned by the community and Beta is shown discussing upcoming tactics in the continued attack on the communities.

“Prepare the guardians,” he says. “We walk.”

This suggests that he will lead the group onto another location, most likely Alexandria.

A second clip for Episode 15 also shows that not everyone has abandoned Hilltop. Alden (Callan McAuliffe) and Aaron (Ross Marquand) are inside the windmill behind where Beta stands and are taking notes. However, there is a very tense moment where Beta turns quickly and it is unclear whether or not he saw Alden.

Meanwhile, Eugene’s (Josh McDermott) group is now traveling on foot with Princess as they endeavor to make their meeting with Stephanie.

“We’ve got way too many people counting on us back home, “Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) says. “Missing this meeting isn’t an option.”

Finally, Judith (Cailey Fleming) is shown asking Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) to teach her how to fight walkers as he does.

While this is the penultimate episode of The Walking Dead, as previously stated by The Inquisitr, this will temporarily act as the Season 10 finale. This is due to current social distancing policies in place regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19). These restrictions mean that the final post-production work that was scheduled for Episode 16 was not able to be performed. AMC has stated that Episode 16 will air at some point later in the year.

Fans can view the Episode 15 trailers below.