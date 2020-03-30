Heather Thomson Reveals If She’d Consider Returning To The ‘RHONY’ Cast

Heather Thomson appeared on the show full-time from Season 5 to Season 7.

Would Heather Thomson ever consider making a return to The Real Housewives of New York City cast?

Ahead of the Bravo reality series’ 12th season premiere on Thursday, the former cast member spoke to Hollywood Life about reprising her full-time position on the show and said that when it comes to a potential return, she’s not closing the door on the idea completely.

“I’m going to go with that phrase never say never,” Thomson said at the end of last week. “But since I’ve left, I’ve been really happy making cameos.”

As fans well now, Thomson was brought to the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City with Aviva Drescher and Carole Radziwill during its fifth season after Bravo shockingly gave the boot to former cast members Jill Zarin, Kelly Bensimon, Alex McCord, and Cindy Barshop. Then, after continuing with her full-time role through Season 7, Thomson took on a guest-starring position for the series’ following seasons, including Seasons 8 through 10.

According to Thomson, she didn’t love being exposed to the alleged “toxicity” between her co-stars and suggested to Hollywood Life that her interactions in front of the cameras weren’t always fun. She then said that when it came to her past exit from the show, she knew that walking away was the best choice for her at the time because she had gotten too invested in it and didn’t understand why certain cast members behaved the way that they did.

“That’s why I say never say never because if something had to change with the cast or [Andy Cohen] made a proposal to me that included more than just me coming back, I would maybe be interested,” Thomson explained.

As for who she would want to be involved in the cast if she were to return to The Real Housewives of New York City, Thomson said she’d love to reunite with her real-life friend, Radziwill.

“We truly are friends and we engage together on an interesting level because we’re actually very different,” she shared.

As The Inquisitr reported in August 2017, Thomson was involved in a bit of a scandal after she and Radziwill were allegedly caught being seemingly directed by their production team during filming on a past season of The Real Housewives of New York City in The Hamptons. At the time, a report from Jezebel suggested that some scenes were actually filmed more than once to ensure that everything was just right.