Drake’s Baby Mama Sophie Brussaux Shares More Photos Of Their Son, Adonis, & Jokes About His Blond Hair

Drake‘s ex and the mother of his son, Sophie Brussaux, added more photos of their child, Adonis Graham, to her Instagram timeline.

Fans of the “Life Is Good” rapper rejoiced on Monday, March 30, after he finally shared images of his 2-year-old with the world. In several photos, Drake showed off Adonis’ adorable features, including his head full of blond hair and his light blue eyes. The photo slideshow received praise from millions of Drake’s followers, including celebs like Ne-Yo, La La Anthony, and Draya Michele.

Just hours after Drake shared his photos of their son, Brussaux decided to upload her own photos with her baby boy. In one image, she held Adonis while the two of them smiled and didn’t look at the camera. In several more photos, Brussaux’s 304,000 Instagram followers were able to see the boy’s hair grow through the years, as well as more of his beaming smile. She also added several photos of her, Drake, and Adonis together. In one snap, the three of them smiled for the camera as Brussaux wore a leopard dress and heels and Drake sported an all-black look.

In addition to the rare photos of Adonis, Brussaux left a touching message for her fans. She first left a message in French and then shared an English version of the caption underneath, where she thanked God for her family and wished positive vibes for the world.

The artist also used the Instagram post to poke some fun at her son’s blond curls. According to Hollywood Life, several of Drake’s fans pointed out that Adonis looks almost identical to Drake’s mother, Sandi Graham. Brussaux, however, joked that Adonis’ looks came from his mom and dad. The former model then photoshopped a photo of her, Drake, and Adonis. In the edited photo, both Drake and Brussaux appear to have bleach blond locks.

The rapper has been private about his son ever since the toddler was born. However, he was called out back in 2018 by rapper Pusha T. In his diss track to Drake, titled “The Story of Adidon,” Pusha claimed that the former Degrassi star had a secret child. Drake responded to the rumor on his album, Scorpion, and confirmed that he did, in fact, have a son with Brussaux.

Following his own post — which also featured a photo of his parents Sandi and Dennis — Drake shared that he is currently missing his son. The two haven’t seen each other in recent weeks, potentially due to the travel restrictions that have been established to help curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Brussaux and Adonis reportedly live in Paris, per Metro.