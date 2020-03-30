‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Alpha Tells Carol To Look At The Flowers In Episode 14

Carol processes everything that has happened to her recently in the latest episode of 'The Walking Dead.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 14 (titled “Look at the Flowers”) of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, fans of The Walking Dead had been particularly nervous about the latest episode due to its title, “Look at the Flowers.” This was a catchphrase previously used by Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) before she shot Lizzie (Brighton Sharbino) in Season 4. As a result of this, many viewers wondered if Carol was the one to die in this episode.

However, as Insider points out, this episode was more about Carol’s journey than her demise. The episode opened with a flashback to Carol’s discussion with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) regarding their secret plot to kill Alpha (Samantha Morton). Carol requests that Negan get the job done quickly and, in return, she will tell everyone at Alexandria what he did in order to have him exonerated for his previous crimes. However, once the episode returns to the present day, viewers discover that Carol is backing out of this deal and disappearing into the woods rather than telling everyone about what Negan had done.

It is revealed that there was certainly a reason for doing this and it becomes apparent to viewers when Carol starts hallucinating Alpha as she grapples with her own sanity. Carol has previously struggled with her decisions in The Walking Dead and the most recent episode shows this as she fights with the specter of Alpha.

Jackson Lee Davis / AMC

During the episode, via Alpha, Carol explores her own reasons for killing the leader of the Whisperers, including the possibility that she might want to be Alpha herself. Then, Alpha taunts her with the title phrasing and Carol goes to some pretty dark places in order to process everything that has happened to her of late.

Melissa McBride also spoke to Insider about Episode 14 and had the following to say about her character’s journey on Sunday night.

“I think just coming face-to-face with all of those things that she’s had to do and the losses that she’s experienced, things that she’s tried to shove down, this was certainly a way to bring all of that up. It needed to be done, and I don’t think this is a sigh or a breath of fresh air or a sigh of relief for her necessarily.”

However, by the end of the episode, Carol has decided to live, that she still wants to be a part of the community and returns to Alexandria.