‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Quinn Deals The Final Blow To Brooke’s Marriage

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, March 31 reveals that Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) will deal the final blow to Brooke Logan Forrester’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) marriage. Quinn will finish what she started and make sure that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) leaves his wife for once and for all, per She Knows Soaps.

The Kissing Video & The Explosion

Ridge wanted out after he saw the kissing video. After punching Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and telling Brooke that he was done, Brooke tried to plead her case. But her husband has already been through the wringer with her and Bill and wants nothing more to do with her. He will tell Brooke not to follow him and will storm out of the house.

Quinn will admit that she uploaded the kissing video to the digital photo frame. She will gleefully take credit for taking Brooke’s marriage down, but she still needs to put the final nail in the coffin.

Quinn Pushes Ridge To Leave Brooke

Quinn recently told Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) that Brooke had slept with nearly all the Forrester men, and Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) to boot. Ridge has had to endure many of Brookes shenanigans while he was married to her. Brooke’s latest wayward action was just the straw that broke the camel’s back.

The soap opera spoilers state that Quinn will push Ridge to leave his wife. She wants him to end his marriage because Brooke is obviously not committed to their relationship. Quinn may even point out that Brooke had had the nerve to have Shauna thrown out of the guesthouse for kissing Ridge while they were separated but did not hesitate to do the same thing.

Ridge loves Brooke very much and they have a rich history together. But he also hates Bill and how they have betrayed him in the past. He is not willing to go through the same humiliation again.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Shauna packs her bags to leave for Vegas and explains to Flo how she came to shoot the video of Bill and Brooke. pic.twitter.com/0XjcsSlq6q — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 30, 2020

Quinn Tells Ridge That Shauna Is Leaving

According to The Inquisitr, Quinn will make a point of telling Ridge that Shauna is leaving town. The two formed a close relationship when Ridge stayed at the mansion. Now that he and Brooke have broken up, he may want to start seeing her.

Quinn will warn Ridge, “Shauna’s leaving town. Ridge, you have to stop her.” The Bold and the Beautif’ul spoilers indicate that Ridge will rush to Shauna’s apartment to plead with her not to leave Los Angeles. But is Ridge really willing to give up Brooke forever?