Monday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Quinn Admits She Uploaded The Video

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, March 30 reveal that Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) will gleefully admit her role in the kissing video saga. The Forrester matriarch swore that she would get even with Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and now she made good on her promise, per She Knows Soaps.

Quinn’s Dirty Deed Exposed Brooke’s Dirtier One

Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) approached her friend with a video that she took of Brooke and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) kissing. She didn’t want to show the clip to Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) because she didn’t want to hurt him. Before she deleted the video, Quinn distracted Shauna and quickly sent the video to herself.

Later, Quinn uploaded the video to the digital photo frame using the app on her husband’s phone. She knew that sooner or later Ridge would see the clip. However, she couldn’t have planned for a more fitting moment for the video to be played than at Brooke and Ridge’s reunion party. Ridge was making a speech about his love for his wife when the clip started playing. Everyone was stunned as they watched Brooke and Bill cheating on their partners.

Ridge Asks Questions

Ridge lost his mind when he saw Brooke and Bill kissing on the video. He went ballistic and even punched Bill in the face. However, he also asked the question that was on everyone’s minds. He wanted to know who would make a video like that and upload it to the digital photo frame. Although no one answered him at the time, at least three people knew who was the responsible party.

Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) and Brooke know that Quinn uploaded the video on the digital frame so that everyone could find out about Brooke and Bill. The soap opera spoilers state that Quinn will come forward and admit that she is responsible for Brooke and Bill’s downfall. In fact, she will gloat as she lets them know that she orchestrated the whole thing.

Quinn Urges Ridge To Find Shauna

Ridge told Brooke that he was done on Friday’s episode, and the drama will continue on Monday. He will blast his wife when she begs for his forgiveness, and tell her not to follow him before he storms out.

The Bold and the Beautiful fans will remember that Brooke was so sure that Quinn’s plan would backfire. She thought that she would have the chance to tell Ridge what had happened before he saw the clip. She told Quinn that everyone would see her for the person that she was and that they would turn their backs on her.

It remains to be seen whether Eric Forrester (John McCook) will forgive his wife for exposing Brooke. However, Quinn may just claim that she was doing it to expose two cheaters who don’t deserve the people that they are with.