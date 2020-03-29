WWE Rumors: Major Changes Reportedly Planned For Top ‘Monday Night Raw’ Faction

Injuries are an unfortunate reality of the wrestling business, and sometimes they derail major storylines. WWE superstar Rezar got injured on a recent episode of Monday Night Raw, which is expected to keep him sidelined for at least five months. Furthermore, his injury also means that changes will be made to the faction he’s a part of alongside Akam, Buddy Murphy and Seth Rollins.

Citing the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Sportskeeda reports that Rezar’s injury is likely to result in Akam being taken off television as well. Both superstars debuted as a tag team called The Authors of Pain, and the company doesn’t appear to be interested in using Akam as part of the faction without his longtime cohort.

This is unfortunate news for both superstars as they have been featured in some big storylines in recent months. Rollins is one of the biggest superstars in the company, and serving as his backup was getting both performers plenty of television time on Monday Night Raw.

Akam and Rezar have mainly been assisting Rollins in his feud against Kevin Owens. While they haven’t been the main focus of the faction, being aligned with “The Beast Slayer” has caused their profile to rise quite significantly, as they were barely featured on the show before the group was formed.

While Rollins has paired up with Murphy from time to time — they even won the Raw Tag Team Championships together — it remains to be seen if they’ll be the only members of the group moving forward. According to the report, WWE has no plans to add any replacement superstars for Rezar and Akam at the time of this writing, though that could change at a later date.

It remains to be seen if Akam will be taken off of television completely until his partner recovers, or if he’ll be repackaged and given an opportunity as a singles star. However, since his alleged removal from the red brand’s weekly show has coincided with his partner’s injury, he’ll likely take a break.

However, Rollins has discussed adding new members to his stable in the past, including a female superstar. Just don’t expect her to be his real-life fiancee, Becky Lynch.

It’s not uncommon for wrestlers to be removed from television when their partner gets injured or suspended. Matt Hardy was only used a handful of times in 2019 after his brother, Jeff Hardy, got injured last April. The Usos were also on hiatus recently for similar reasons.