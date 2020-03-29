WWE News: Becky Lynch Opens Up About Relationship With Seth Rollins, Recalls Their First Conversation

Becky Lynch recently sat down for an interview with ESPN‘s Ariel Helwani, by the way of Sportskeeda, and the pair discussed a variety of topics pertaining to her WWE career. However, the conversation soon turned to her real life relationship with fellow Monday Night Raw superstar Seth Rollins, who she got engaged to last year.

Helwani asked the Raw Women’s Champion about the first conversation she and Rollins had together. According to “The Man,” the two of them were comfortable around each other from the get-go, and their romantic feelings gradually blossomed from there.

“We’ve been friends for years and years, and just immediately the first conversation that I ever had with him… we just hit it off. I think I just ended up telling him my life story. And that was it, we were just friends, and there was never really anything. But then, we were both single at the same time, and then we were like, ‘Why not?'”

Lynch appeared to be downplaying the relationship, but the couple are very close and have come a long way in a short amount of time. Rollins and Lynch announced their romance in 2019, following WrestleMania 35, and the couple got engaged back in August. WWE even turned their romance into a television storyline for last year’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view, as they teamed up to take on Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans.

Happiest day of my life. For the rest of my life. ❤️????❤️ @wwerollins pic.twitter.com/pfMEyEltGS — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) August 22, 2019

However, Lynch wasn’t a fan of the storyline and she wants to do her own thing on WWE television moving forward. Both superstars are among the most popular on the red brand at the moment and have been for quite some time, though, so it’s understandable why WWE management booked the storyline.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lynch is expected to take a leave of absence following WrestleMania 36, suggesting that Rollins will follow suit so the power couple can finally tie the knot. However, that’s all speculation at the time of this writing, though the pair have stated that they will need time to prepare for a proper wedding as opposed to something rushed and low key.

It remains to be seen when Lynch and Rollins will get married, but their WWE careers are currently in a good place right now as well. Lynch has been the Raw Women’s Champion for almost a year, while Rollins is one of the top heels on the red brand who is currently involved in a high profile storyline with Kevin Owens.