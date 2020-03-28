Nicole Scherzinger Sizzles In Black Sports Bra And Skintight Leggings For Ab Workout With Thom Evans

Nicole used Thom as a piece of exercise equipment during their couple's workout.

Nicole Scherzinger worked up a sweat and soaked up some sun during an intense ab workout with her equally athletic boyfriend, former rugby player Thom Evans.

On Saturday, Nicole, 41, took to Instagram to share a video of the couple’s sweat session with her 4.4 million Instagram followers. She and Thom, 34, took advantage of the bright and sunny weather and performed their ab exercises outdoors.

Nicole’s workout wear included a pair of skintight spandex leggings, a black sports bra with a low scoop neck, and a pair of black Nike sneakers. She wore her dark hair pulled up in a high topknot. Thom was sporting a black Nike tank top, baggy athletic shorts, and a pair of gray and white trainers.

The couple kicked off their workout with a short cardio session. They stayed perfectly in step as they crisscrossed their feet and hopped their legs out wide, moving from side-to-side and touching their heels to the ground.

Their first abdominal exercise was a basic bicycle. However, Nicole and Thom turned it into a couple’s exercise and made it a bit more challenging. The fitness enthusiasts laid down on the ground opposite one another and placed the soles of their shoes together. They had to perfectly synchronize their movements as they mimicked pedaling a bike.

For their second exercise, they added a twist to the knee tuck. They sat across from one another as they extended their legs out and pulled them in. They had to move their legs from side-to-side to avoid hitting each other.

Their third exercise was the clap crunch. This required them to start in a basic sit-up position with their knees in the air. Nicole had her right foot between Thom’s feet. As the workout partners sat up to face one another for the first time, they touched hands. When they came up again, they lifted their right knees up at the same time and clapped their hands underneath them. They went back down and repeated this move with their left knees. The entire sequence of movements started over after this.

Nicole got to use Thom as a piece of exercise equipment for the next exercise: plank hops. He held the plank position as Nicole placed her hands on his shoulder blades and hopped over him from side-to-side.

The couple’s final exercise was the kick through. They placed their hands on the ground beside each other and both rotated their bodies to the right at the same time, lifting up their right hands as they kicked their left legs through. They switched sides and repeated the move.

In the caption of her post, Nicole instructed her followers to do each exercise for 30 seconds and to perform four rounds of the entire set with one minute of rest between each.

The Pussycat Dolls member seems to enjoy working out with her beau. Last week, Nicole shared a photo of herself and Thom doing yoga together.