WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon Has No Desire To Ever Work With Two Former Champions Again

No matter what some may say, Vince McMahon has the final word in all WWE business.

When it comes to superstars burning bridges with WWE, many somehow end up back in the good graces of the company. Rumors have been swirling about the possible in-ring returns of both CM Punk and Alberto Del Rio at some point in the near future, but that is seeming less likely all the time. The latest news is that Vince McMahon has zero desire to work with either of those two superstars ever again.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Wrestling Inc., WWE officials are not happy with how things ended with Punk. They are so put off by the original parting of ways that they are very down on the idea of bringing him back as an active superstar.

In the report, Dave Meltzer says that Vince sees Punk as the one man he simply can’t do business with and won’t. Due to how seriously Vince feels about this decision, none of the higher-ups have chosen to push the idea of bringing Punk back, and that includes Paul Heyman.

Over the last few months, there have been numerous reports that CM Punk is working toward getting back in the ring for WWE. He is an analyst on WWE Backstage, but he’s technically an employee of FOX and has not been hired by the wrestling giant.

Before landing the role on WWE Backstage, Punk’s agent reached out to WWE directly about his client returning to the ring. The talks were immediately dismissed by the company, and nothing further came of them.

WWE allowed the inclusion of Punk on Backstage as it is something that FOX wanted, but it came with the limitation of one appearance per month. It also happened due to WWE not wanting to upset their new business partner by turning down one of their big requests right away.

At the same time, Alberto Del Rio (Alberto El Patron) falls into the same category as CM Punk. Vince sees Del Rio as someone to not work with ever again due to how many times they have parted on bad terms.

Del Rio recently said he had discussions with WWE about a possible return later this year, but those have been shot down.

CM Punk and Alberto Del Rio both had great deals of success during their WWE runs, but they may never have a chance to advance them. In the past, Vince McMahon has learned to bury the hatchet with guys like Jeff Jarrett and Bret Hart, but it won’t be that way with every single superstar. If the rumors are true, fans should come to expect that neither Punk nor Del Rio will ever set foot in a WWE ring again.