Prince Grammy Salute Special To Air In April

A Grammy Awards special where recording and music legend Prince will be honored by the Recording Academy, has announced a premiere date of April 21. The seven-time Grammy winner will be saluted by a who’s who of entertainment and music personalities.
The special titled Let’s Go Crazy: A Grammy Tribue To Prince will air on CBS and on CBS All Access, the network’s streaming service. The date the special will air is the fourth-anniversary of Prince’s untimely passing.
An all-star lineup will perform hits from Prince’s extensive catalog of music, which numbers 39 albums, 4 live albums, 9 compilation albums, 1 soundtrack album, 17 video albums and 2 albums that were released after his 2016 death.
On this day in 2004, Prince was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and joined an all-star band for a rendition of @thebeatles' "While My Guitar Gently Weeps." Prince's performance is widely regarded as one of the greatest guitar solos of all time. . . . The performance was in tribute to the late George Harrison, who was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame that year. Prince joined Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne, Steve Winwood, and George’s son, Dhani, on stage for "While My Guitar Gently Weeps," though Prince mostly lingered to the side of the stage and waited to emerge for his part. The blazing, three-minute guitar solo was so unexpected, improvisational, and emotionally potent that it was obvious to everyone involved that they were witnessing a historic moment. . . . “You see me nodding at him, to say, ‘Go on, go on,’” Tom Petty would later tell the The New York Times. “He just burned it up. You could feel the electricity of ‘something really big’s going down here.’” . . . Find the video #linkinbio
The artists that will perform on the special will include Beck, Gary Clark Jr., Common, Earth, Wind, & Fire, Foo Fighters, H.E.R., Juanes, John Legend, Chris Martin, Miguel, Morris Day And The Time, Princess, Sheila E., St. Vincent, Mavis Staples, the Revolution, and Usher, with special appearances by Fred Armisen, Naomi Campbell, Misty Copeland, FKA Twigs and Jimmy Jam.
Maya Rudolph will serve as the host of Let’s Go Crazy and fans will see her perform with her Prince cover band, called Princess. The Inquisitr previously reported on the concert when it was first recorded on January 28th of this year.
The Recording Academy posted an image of the musician on its official Instagram page, where they shared details of the historic event as seen below.
“Let's Go Crazy: The GRAMMY Salute to Prince” will feature an all-star cast of artists who worked with and were inspired by Prince, from the @therevolution, @sheilaedrummer , and @morris_day_and_the_time to @beck, @johnlegend, and @earthwindandfire. • The tribute concert will take place just two days after this year's GRAMMYS. The concert will be filmed on January 28 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, and will be broadcast on @cbstv later this year. • The star-studded special will also feature performances by the GRAMMY Award-winning artists Common, Gary Clark Jr., Foo Fighters, H.E.R., Juanes, Alicia Keys, Coldplay's Chris Martin, Mavis Staples, St. Vincent, Usher, and the Bangles' Susanna Hoffs—who first climbed the charts with her band's rendition of the Prince-penned song "Manic Monday." • "One of the true joys of producing the GRAMMY Awards is both working with and being able to tribute your heroes, and Prince gave me the opportunity of doing both,” said GRAMMY Awards producer Ken Ehrlich. “His GRAMMY appearances, though few, were historic. We've gathered a remarkable collection of artists across genres and across generations to salute one of music's truly singular iconic writer/performers, and believe me, it's a tall order to do him justice."
After the initial announcement of the special, Prince’s longtime pal and collaborator Sheila E tweeted that she was “honored” to be performing and serving as the musical director for the show.
“His legacy is his music. He’s left us so many wonderful and amazing songs and why not celebrate him with the music that he’s left us? And it’s just hard to believe that he’s still gone, that’s the hard part about it. So yeah, we have to celebrate,” she said in a statement to Billboard.
“We’ve put together some AMAZING talent that you won’t want to miss. This is so special to me,” she continued.
In 2013, Prince was photographed by Inez & Vinoodh for the cover of @vmagazine. In an interview, he spoke about the creative energy of his new project, 3RDEYEGIRL. ???????? "I have to be quiet to make what I make, do what I do," he reflected. “Another thing that’s different about this organization is that time here is slowed down, because we don’t take information from the outside world. We don’t know what day it is and we don’t care. There is no clock.” ???????? This portrait of Prince in a custom jacket by the Toronto-based @callandresponseclothing is now displayed on the wall of the live room of Studio B at Prince's @officialpaisleypark Studios, along with Inez & Vinoodh images of 3RDEYEGIRL's @donnagrantis, Hannah Welton, and Ida Nielsen.
The music legend died at the age of 57 after taking what he thought was Vicodin but was reportedly a counterfeit painkiller that was laced with fentanyl, reported NBC News.
Prince was found unresponsive at his Paisley Park estate on April 21, 2016, in Chanhassen, Minnesota. NBC News reported the singer was battling an addiction to pain medication for a number of years and that upon a search of his home, investigators found numerous prescription medications.