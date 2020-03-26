Prince Grammy Salute Special To Air In April

A Grammy Awards special where recording and music legend Prince will be honored by the Recording Academy, has announced a premiere date of April 21. The seven-time Grammy winner will be saluted by a who’s who of entertainment and music personalities.

The special titled Let’s Go Crazy: A Grammy Tribue To Prince will air on CBS and on CBS All Access, the network’s streaming service. The date the special will air is the fourth-anniversary of Prince’s untimely passing.

An all-star lineup will perform hits from Prince’s extensive catalog of music, which numbers 39 albums, 4 live albums, 9 compilation albums, 1 soundtrack album, 17 video albums and 2 albums that were released after his 2016 death.

The artists that will perform on the special will include Beck, Gary Clark Jr., Common, Earth, Wind, & Fire, Foo Fighters, H.E.R., Juanes, John Legend, Chris Martin, Miguel, Morris Day And The Time, Princess, Sheila E., St. Vincent, Mavis Staples, the Revolution, and Usher, with special appearances by Fred Armisen, Naomi Campbell, Misty Copeland, FKA Twigs and Jimmy Jam.

Maya Rudolph will serve as the host of Let’s Go Crazy and fans will see her perform with her Prince cover band, called Princess. The Inquisitr previously reported on the concert when it was first recorded on January 28th of this year.

The Recording Academy posted an image of the musician on its official Instagram page, where they shared details of the historic event as seen below.

After the initial announcement of the special, Prince’s longtime pal and collaborator Sheila E tweeted that she was “honored” to be performing and serving as the musical director for the show.

“His legacy is his music. He’s left us so many wonderful and amazing songs and why not celebrate him with the music that he’s left us? And it’s just hard to believe that he’s still gone, that’s the hard part about it. So yeah, we have to celebrate,” she said in a statement to Billboard.

“We’ve put together some AMAZING talent that you won’t want to miss. This is so special to me,” she continued.

The music legend died at the age of 57 after taking what he thought was Vicodin but was reportedly a counterfeit painkiller that was laced with fentanyl, reported NBC News.

Prince was found unresponsive at his Paisley Park estate on April 21, 2016, in Chanhassen, Minnesota. NBC News reported the singer was battling an addiction to pain medication for a number of years and that upon a search of his home, investigators found numerous prescription medications.