Jinger Duggar And Jeremy Vuolo Share A Lockdown Update And Reveal Felicity’s Unusual Use For Oranges

Felicity also had a few words for her fans in the family video.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo opened up about what life has been like for them during California’s statewide lockdown to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Luckily, their daughter is young enough to be blissfully unaware of the COVID-19 pandemic’s existence, and she’s been keeping herself entertained with the help of a juicy citrus fruit.

On Wednesday, TLC shared a video update from the Counting On couple on the network’s Twitter page. Jinger, 26, and Jeremy, 32, spoke about what they’ve been doing now that they’ve been forced to spend more time at home. They were joined by their adorable 1-year-old daughter, Felicity.

Jinger and Jeremy have been documenting their family’s numerous adventures in Los Angeles on their Instagram pages ever since they moved to the big city. Their past posts might make it seem as though they spend a lot of time out and about, but Jeremy said that being stuck at home really hasn’t changed his family’s daily routine all that much. He revealed that Jinger cooks everyone breakfast each morning before they pray and read the Bible together, and he’s been doing “a ton of work from home.”

The parents have also been spending a lot of time trying to keep Felicity preoccupied. The energetic little girl couldn’t stop wiggling and giggling while Jinger and Jeremy were filming their lockdown update. She also occasionally gave the camera a cute little wave and a friendly “Hi!”

According to Jinger, one way she’s been getting Felicity to burn off some energy during the day is by letting the little girl spend a lot of time in the backyard playing.

“She loves throwing the tennis ball, and she picks oranges off the orange tree in the backyard and uses them as a tennis ball, too,” Jeremy said of one of his daughter’s new favorite activities.

Jinger said that Felicity has also been building towers and painting, and the little girl loves video chatting with her family members. Jinger stated that “it’s been really sweet” having some free time to catch up with everyone via phone calls, texting, and video chat. However, Jeremy confessed that there’s a downside to having all of this family time; with Felicity being “all over the place,” he and Jinger haven’t had much “alone time.”

As for Felicity, she seemed pretty content to have both parents with her in the TLC video; the tot couldn’t stop smiling. She also proved to be a natural in front of the camera, even if she was bit squirmy. At the end of the video update, she gave her fans another big wave and an enthusiastic “Bye bye!”

Jinger and Jeremy share how they've been staying in touch with family and keeping Felicity entertained while they #StayHome! #EveryoneNeedsALittleTLC #CountingOn pic.twitter.com/jyMqRMzf7l — TLC Network (@TLC) March 25, 2020

Last week, Jinger gave her fans a look at another home activity that Felicity enjoys. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jinger shared an Instagram video of Felicity sitting on her lap while she played the piano, and it was clear that the little girl was thoroughly entertained by her mother’s music.