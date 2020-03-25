YouTube Sensation Gabi DeMartino Wears Bunny Ears & High-Waisted Mini Skirt For Latest Instagram Post

YouTube sensation Gabi DeMartino — who makes videos under the username “Fancy Vlogs By Gab” — took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself in a playful outfit.

DeMartino stunned in a cropped white blouse with short-sleeves. On the item of clothing, the sleeves had black spots all over which were semi-sheer. The garment displayed her decolletage which she accessorized with a necklace. DeMartino paired the ensemble with a high-waisted black mini skirt which showed off her legs. She put in small stud earrings and put on a white headband with large bunny ears. DeMartino sported her long wavy blond and brunette hair down for the occasion and applied black mascara.

In the photo, she was captured kneeled down on a fancy chair. The 24-year-old placed both her arms in front of her and smiled directly at the camera lens. DeMartino posed in front of a wall full of different styles of hats hung on the wall. In the reflection of the mirror appeared to be a shelf of bags behind her.

For her caption, she referred to herself as “bunny” and expressed that she loves her followers.

In the span of 20 hours, her post racked up more than 49,500 likes and over 400 comments, proving to be popular with her 4.2 million followers.

“Omg, can you get any cuter?” one user wrote.

“You are so gorgeous, beautiful, and talented. You deserve the world,” another devotee shared.

“Aw, Gabi. I love your bunny ears, they look awesome on you,” remarked a third fan.

“This really just made my day,” a fourth admirer commented, adding the bunny emoji.

In a separate Instagram upload, DeMartino was photographed alongside another YouTuber, Allie Bennicas, in the same location. The image was taken slightly further back which exposed her long black socks. Bennicas also had bunny ears on that were a metallic color.

On her channel, DeMartino has a loyal following of 3.1 million subscribers. For her most recent video uploads, she and her twin sister, Niki DeMartino, with whom she also shares a channel with, took part in the “24 hour Online Shopping challenge.” As previously reported by The Inquisitr, DeMartino posed in one of the outfits she purchased on the Fashion Nova website.

She wowed in a tiny fluffy light blue crop top which displayed her decolletage and a little midriff. She put on a blazer in a slightly different shade of blue over the top and matched the ensemble with high-waisted shorts. DeMartino accessorized herself with a small necklace, stud earrings, and numerous rings.