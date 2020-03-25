‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Bridget Knows Katie’s Pain, Brooke Also Seduced Her Husband

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, March 26 reveal that Bridget Forrester (Ashley Jones) will arrive in Los Angeles. And while her reason for coming to town is a happy one, she will quickly become disillusioned, per TV Guide.

Bridget will surprise Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) when she arrives at the Logan estate. She wants to show her support for her mother and stepfather who have reunited. Despite being Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) biological daughter, she and Ridge have a close relationship and she has a lot of respect for him.

Logan Family Reunion

The Bold and the Beautiful fans also know that Bridget always tries to make it for family weddings and gatherings. And now that she’s back, the Logan clan will be reunited again.

Brooke, Bridget, Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis), Katie Logan (Heather Tom), and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will have so much to catch up on. After all, the last time that they were together was for Hope’s wedding. They may even introduce Bridget to Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden), their newest niece.

But the happy gathering will soon take a turn for the worst. The Inquisitr reported that Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) is about to take Brooke down, and in doing so, the Logan clan will splinter.

Brooke & Bill Exposed

Quinn will play the video of Brooke and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) kissing. Ridge and Katie will be shattered as they see their partners in a passionate embrace with each other. Brooke and Bill will feel humiliated and embarrassed. Brooke stands to lose her marriage, while Bill knows that Katie won’t marry him after what she has just witnessed.

While Brooke and Bill may try to explain that it was only a one-time thing, everybody knows the history that they share. Bill and Brooke have had several affairs over the years, and have broken Katie’s heart many times.

Bridget Knows Katie’s Pain

More than anyone else, Bridget knows the pain of being hurt by Brooke. After all, her mother slept with her husband and had a long-term affair with him. In fact, Brooke even had Deacon Sharpe’s (Sean Kanan) baby. At the time, Brooke also justified her relationship with Deacon, stating that she knew that he would betray her daughter. However, she only saw the error of her ways after Hope was born. She was deeply ashamed and had to rely on her daughter, whom she had betrayed, to help her with the baby.

While Donna has already forgiven Brooke for kissing Bill, Katie won’t be able to let it go that easily. The soap opera spoilers hint that Bridget may side with her aunt this time around. Katie needs all the support that she can get.