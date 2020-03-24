Jennifer Lopez Plays Whiffle Ball With Her Family In Cute New Instagram Video

The new video was posted on her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez's, account.

Jennifer Lopez, her fiancé — Alex Rodriguez — and their three girls took the time to enjoy some fresh air and get some exercise while self-isolating during the coronavirus pandemic. Alex took to his Instagram to post a new video that showed him and “the four powerful young women” in his life taking some hits with a whiffle ball and bat in their backyard.

The video started with the members of the family who were present — Jennifer, her daughter Emme, and his daughters Natasha and Ella — dancing around to warm up. Alex himself was seated on an overturned bucket and could be seen rocking out to some music. It then cut to a clip of Emme hitting the ball, getting a supportive “nice” from the baseball great.

Next it was Alex’s turn to bat. The 14-time Major League Baseball All Star showed off his skills as Natasha pitched to him. Emme played catcher while Jennifer was behind them both, pretending to be an umpire. In a funny moment, he missed one of the pitches. While his daughter could be heard off camera taking responsibility for the bad pitch, Jennifer decided to poke fun at her fiancé a bit.

“Strike one!” she yelled as the rest of the family laughed.

The footage then showed Jennifer’s turn at bat. The 50-year-old mom of two looked incredible in tight athletic gear. She flaunted her toned abs and fit figure as she wore a pair of leggings and a sports bra in a cornflower blue color. She connected with the ball more times than not, impressing Alex, who was pitching to her. The video’s final at bat moment came when Alex hit a ball over the roof of their house, much to his family’s admiration.

The clip concluded with everyone giving high fives to one another and congratulating themselves on a job well done.

“Go team!” they shouted with their hands in the middle of their little circle, finishing their workout like a real sports team would.

Alex also penned a lengthy caption to go with his post. In it, he described how thankful he was to be able to play baseball with his family, as he couldn’t afford equipment to do so as a child. He also spoke about how being in quarantine doesn’t have to mean that nothing can get accomplished. He referenced Shakespeare and how he wrote King Lear when he was quarantined due to plague. The baseball star also expressed how impressed he was with his fiancée.

“What can’t she do?” he asked, followed by the hashtag “she’s a natural.”

This new video comes on the heels of a livestream Alex conducted, which marked his inaugural “ARod baseball clinic,” in which he showed his followers how to perfect some of their hitting and fielding skills, according to People.