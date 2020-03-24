Kelly Clarkson Makes A Major Blunder On ‘The Voice’

Kelly's mistake cost her a steal.

Kelly Clarkson made a major blunder during last night’s (March 23) episode of The Voice as the infamous battle rounds got underway. The singer had a bit of a mix-up during a battle between Blake Shelton‘s acts as she attempted to get contestant Todd Michael Hall on Team Kelly after he faced off against Joei Fulco.

Things got a bit awkward for the mom of two after the two singing hopefuls performed “The Best” by Tina Turner in a heated battle, as reported by Talent Recap.

Blake eventually chose Joei as the winner of the battle, which would ordinarily have meant that Todd was eliminated from the competition.

However, the country star dramatically chose to use his only save of the season on Todd at the very last minute, meaning he gets to continue on in the competition. But, Blake pressed his button only a split second before Kelly pressed hers in the hopes of stealing Todd to get him on her team.

Kelly didn’t seem to notice that Blake had already pressed his button, meaning Todd was sticking with Team Blake. The singer got up out of her red spinning chair to give Todd a big hug, seemingly thinking that he was now a member of Team Kelly.

The rest of the coaches, Blake, John Legend, and Nick Jonas, all looked on in confusion as John pointed at the “God’s Country” singer and shouted, “No! You got the save.”

“Was she going to steal?” Blake then asked as he let out a laugh while Kelly — who recently admitted to using her son’s potty — told Todd to “go back up there.”

“What happened?” Blake said, to which Kelly, who was still unaware the contestant had already been saved by his coach, admitted that she was “always going” to steal him for her team but was waiting until the last minute in order to be “dramatic.”

She was then made fully aware of her blunder as Nick pointed to the screen that said “Blake save” while John told her that she was “a little late” in her attempt to steal.

“Wait. What!?” a very confused Kelly then shouted, as she admitted that she thought she had to wait until Todd made his way down the stairs and exited the stage to get him on her team.

“Damn it!” she then hilariously declared, as she noted that it was her first time trying to steal and she has “a lot of jobs” that left her a little confused on exactly what she had to do.

Kelly’s latest blunder on the show comes shortly after she got into a friendly but heated argument with Blake last week.

That time, the “Love So Soft” singer got a little confused after she admitted that she didn’t think a fiddle and violin were the same instrument, much to Blake’s annoyance.