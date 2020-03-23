‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Two Weeks Ahead: Victor Leaves Unexpectedly

The Young and the Restless spoilers two weeks ahead for the week of March 30 through April 3 reveal that Amanda is ready to move forward. Plus, Victor takes an unexpected trip, Victoria isn’t improving as quickly as she would like, and Summer gives Kyle an ultimatum about Lola.

Amanda (Mishael Morgan) takes a chance. Now that Ripley (Christian Keyes) is behind bars, Amanda feels she can finally breathe again, and it looks like she might be ready to move forward in a relationship with Nate (Sean Dominic). Sure, she had some strong chemistry with Billy (Jason Thompson), but Amanda wants to move forward and not have a project like Billy would end up being. Of course, that pull toward Billy may be hard to overcome, but perhaps Nate will end up sweeping Amanda off her feet.

Meanwhile, Victor (Eric Braeden) goes on an unexplained trip. It most likely has to do with the big secret he’s hiding. Adam (Mark Grossman) is looking into Victor’s past, and he isn’t going to give up on figuring out what Victor did all those years ago in Kansas. Even though it could start a war, Adam keeps pushing. Victor is always two steps ahead of most people, though, and he likely knows precisely what his younger son is doing, and this trip could be to do something to ensure that his secret remains just that.

Elsewhere, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) suffers a setback. She desperately wants to feel like herself again, but Victoria ignored her mother’s pleas to take some time to herself, go to a spa, and get some real therapy to overcome her PTSD, which started after her abuse at the hands of J.T. (Thad Luckinbill). Instead, Victoria tries to do it mostly on her own, and she is determined to get back to Newman Enterprises, in part to prove to Victor that she can do it. Unfortunately, things don’t go how Victoria hopes, and she will end up causing more health issues as a result, which won’t help her get back to normal any faster.

Finally, Kyle (Michael Mealor) must make a painful decision. Summer (Hunter King) finally gives Kyle an ultimatum about his marriage to Lola (Sasha Calle). As soon and Kyle and Lola broke up, he and Summer restarted their relationship. She’s finally had enough, though, and Summer puts the brakes on her and Kyle’s romance until he deals with his impending divorce from Lola. It is time for Kyle to make some tough choices about what he will do next.