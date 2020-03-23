Bethenny Frankel Says She’s Grown Closer To Boyfriend Paul Bernon Amid The Coronavirus Outbreak

Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon are working with each other for good.

Bethenny Frankel is growing closer to boyfriend Paul Bernon amid her efforts to aid in the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight last week, the former Real Housewives of New York City cast members said that while she has considered leaving her home in New York and venturing to the home she shares with Bernon in Boston, she believes that she should remain where she feels the safest and most comfortable.

“Anxieties are at a high and I need to do my own routine and I need to be closest to my child and I need to have my backyard and my dogs and my things I can touch,” Frankel explained.

While Frankel and Bernon may not be sharing a home at the moment, she told the outlet that Bernon has been helping her work on her ongoing relief efforts with Mass General and Boston, which has had an unexpected outcome. Frankel reveals, she’s found it interesting that her bond with her boyfriend of about a year and a half has actually increased as they work together while social distancing.

She credited this newfound bond to the fact that not being able to physically be with her significant other makes her want to do so even more.

“We are closer than ever, but I want to go there. It’s just we’re both sort of panicked, if I go and I can’t leave and it’s not rational because I’m sure I’d be able to leave, but you want to just feel in your safe place at the moment,” Frankel continued.

Frankel shares a young daughter, Bryn Casey, with her ex-husband, Jason Hoppy, who resides in New York City. As a result, she does not want to leave the state if it is at all possible that she wouldn’t be able to return.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Frankel is preparing to deliver a whopping 500,000 masks to medical professionals at risk for contracting the coronavirus.

According to a report from TMZ on March 23, Frankel had been getting tons of messages daily from those working in the medical industry around the country who desperately need her help. So, along with her foundation, BStrong, and the Global Empowerment Mission, she is working with a number of manufacturers from around the world to produce masks for those in need.

Frankel began dating Bernon in September 2018 after losing her ex-fiance to an alleged drug overdose one month prior.