Andrew Cuomo Takes Spotlight In Coronavirus Crisis, Joe Biden’s Absence Inspires Viral Hashtag

As the coronavirus pandemic ravages the United States, forcing millions to stay indoors in isolation, a clear leader appears to be emerging on the Democratic side. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been delivering press conferences every day, explaining how his state — which leads the nation, with more than 12,000 confirmed cases of the virus — is handling the crisis.

According to a new report from Fox News, Cuomo’s apparent display of leadership has left a strong impression on Democratic voters. The hashtag “#PresidentCuomo” was trending on social media on Saturday, with some suggesting that the governor would be the perfect person to take on President Donald Trump in November.

As the publication notes, Cuomo’s comments about “unintelligent and reckless” young adults who have refused to stay at home appear to have caught the attention of Democrats nationwide. “These pictures of people on beaches, these videos of young people saying, ‘This is my spring break, I’m out to party,” the governor condemned the behavior during a recent briefing.

“There’s a significant amount of non-compliance, especially in New York City, especially in parks. I’m gonna go down there today, I want to see what the situation is myself,” he said.

Cuomo appears to be filling the leadership vacuum left by former Vice President Joe Biden. Biden — who is the leading Democratic Party presidential contender, all but certain to win the nomination — is nowhere to be found, it seems. Biden’s absence has inspired a viral Twiter hashtag, “#WhereIsJoe,” demonstrating that many appear to be puzzled by the fact that he is not there during a major national crisis.

Earlier this week, Biden told reporters that he expects to be back in the spotlight on Monday. The former vice president suggested that technical difficulties and logistics are in the way. Biden said that he wants to be “in daily or at least significant contact with the American people,” adding that “hopefully by Monday we’re going to be in a very different place in terms of the ability to be in communications with all of you.”

Biden’s only remaining competitor in the Democratic primary race, Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, has not enjoyed media attention, but he has remained proactive. Sanders has been holding roundtables, live-streaming discussions, and releasing ambitious policy proposals meant to address the coronavirus pandemic, and propose solutions to the looming economic crisis.

Unlike Cuomo, Trump has not displayed leadership, some claim. On Friday, MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes opined that Trump is “yelling at reporters and failing at his job” as the coronavirus rages across the country. According to Hayes, the United States is now in a “leadership crisis.”