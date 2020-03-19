‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Stars Pose For Glowing Cast Photo As Explosive Season 10 Trailer Drops

The Bravo reality show moves on without Lisa Vanderpump.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 cast photo has been released by Bravo, and the new group of ladies are glowing.

In a new photo posted to Kyle Richards’ Instagram page, the franchise veteran is seen posing with her co-stars, which include Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp, Denise Richards, and newcomer Garcelle Beauvais. The seven women are all wearing neon-colored outfits as they pose for the publicity shot.

Kyle, the only remaining original cast member and show’s new queen bee following the departure of Lisa Vanderpump, stands in the center of the other six women as she poses with her hands on her hips in a bright yellow dress.

In the caption to the post, the RHOBH star teased the long-awaited April 15th premiere date for the show’s milestone 10th season.

In comments to the photo, fans reacted to the gorgeous group of Housewives.

“This photo and these fashions are EVERYTHING,” one fan wrote.

“Probably the most stylish pic yet of all franchise!” another added.

‘The neon lights!” a third fan wrote.

The new photo comes just as the explosive trailer for the Bravo reality show was released.

In the trailer, a wild dinner party featuring a psychic medium is teased, and it looks to be reminiscent of the famous “Dinner Party from Hell” held at Camille Grammer’s house in the first season of the show.

Garcelle looks to be making her mark as the first-ever African American cast member on the show. In one scene she disses “white people stuff,” and in another, she is giving a speech in which she shades her “new best friends” on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast, before adding, “Some of them, not so much.”

Another clip shows Friend of the Housewives, Sutton Stracke, calling Teddi “a little boring” right to her face.

There’s also a bombshell moment during a cast trip to Italy, where Erika announces that she’s “never been with a girl” but has “been with a couple,” which provides the perfect segue to scenes teasing Denise Richards’ drama with former friend Brandi Glanville. Brandi is seen saying that Denise is “not who she pretends to be” and hookup rumors begin to swirl.

Denise later breaks down about how her family is being destroyed by the rumors, before Lisa Rinna confronts her about a cease and desist letter she sent and calls her “so angry.”

While LVP is out this season, the new Real Housewives of Beverly Hills trailer also teases cameos by past stars and guests including Adrienne Maloof, Kim Richards, Eileen Davidson, Camille Grammer, and Faye Resnick.