Zelda Williams Finds Candid Photo Booth Pics Of Her & Her Dad During ‘Isolation Deep Spring Cleaning’

Zelda Williams, daughter of the late actor Robin Williams, decided to do some “isolation deep spring cleaning” on Wednesday. While doing so, she uncovered some candid photos of her with her father and shared them with the world.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Zelda posted the photo strip that had four photos of the father and daughter together. She held the strip of photos in her hand and over the snap wrote, “Isolation spring cleaning turning up some GEMS.”

In the first square, a photo of Robin and Zelda looking at the camera with wide eyes is shown. The second photo shows the two with their mouths wide open as they look at one another. In the third photo, they are both smiling for the camera and pointing at one another. The final photo in the strip shows Zelda with her hands over her face and her father pointing at her.

There is no doubt that the strip of photos was a wonderful memory for Zelda to find and it is clear that both she and her father had a good time taking the photos.

Isolation spring deep cleaning is turning up some fun old gems: pic.twitter.com/SyV700aD84 — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) March 18, 2020

Taking to Twitter, Zelda shared the photo there as well along with some more information after one follower asked if the photos were taken in the TRL photobooth.

“Yep! Went with Dad and @iamjojo when I was like, 16? 17? Roundabout that, haha,” she replied.

Within the first 15 hours of being posted to Twitter, the post had over 244,000 likes from her more than 320,000 followers. Along with the large number of likes, the post also had over 22,000 retweets. The sweet post garnered over 1,900 comments from her followers as well.

“One side of my brain wants to cry The other side wants to laugh and smile,” one commenter wrote.

“Your dad was a comet that only comes around once in a lifetime. Special human being,” another comment read.

One commenter suggested that Zelda frame the sweet photo, but she replied there was no need to do that.

“Uh, if I did that, I’d have no room for anything else! I was one of those kids with a camera around their neck every day thru my teens. Thousands of photos and negatives in my house. No need to print and frame them all!”

Robin Williams died in August 2014 at the age of 63. Fans remember him for his memorable roles in Mrs. Doubtfire, Hook, and Aladdin where he voiced the Genie.