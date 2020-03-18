Kelis Announces New Netflix Show, ‘Cooked With Cannabis’

Kelis took to Instagram today to announce the exciting news of her new Netflix show, Cooked with Cannabis.

“Anyone that knows me knows how much I love my Netflix, so this is a dream come true. Interestingly, this was one of those things that I didn’t go looking for, it kind of came to me,” the singer expressed.

“As a chef, I was intrigued by the food and as an everyday person, I was interested in how powerful this topic is in today’s society. In this country, many things have been used systematically to oppress groups of people, but this is so culturally important for us to learn and grow together,” Kelis continued.

The first series will premiere on the platform on April 20.

Her post racked up more than 6,100 likes and over 370 comments, proving to be instantly popular with fans.

“I’m so excited!!!!!!!!!!!!!” one user wrote passionately.

“CONGRATULATIONS. I will definitely be tuning in!” another shared.

According to Food & Wine, the “Get Along with You” songstress will co-host the show with Portland-based chef Leather Storrs.

Each episode will see three pro chefs work against the clock to create a three-course meal based around different themes. The prize for the winner will be $10,000.

There will be six episodes that will illustrate the kind of culinary masterpieces that can be created with cannabis-infused ingredients.

Each episode, Kelis and Storrs will be joined by a different group of dinner guests who will get to try each course and are able to help select who should win the prize.

This first season’s guests will include former talk show host Ricki Lake, actress Mary Lynn Rajskub, and rappers Too $hort and El-P.

Kelis’ latest Instagram post saw multiple photos of herself with Storrs on the set of the show. The images proved that the duo looked like they were having a great time filming and that the upcoming series will be a lot of fun to watch.

Kelis is no stranger to the world of food. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “Caught out There” hitmaker graduated from Le Cordon Bleu culinary school, where she trained as a saucier. The singer turned chef starred in her own show on the Cooking Channel, Saucy and Sweet, and released her first cookbook, My Life on a Plate, in 2015. She released an album titled Food and her one of her signature singles is titled “Milkshake.”

On Instagram, she has made a separate account, “Bounty and Full,” which allows her to post all her food-related posts in one place.