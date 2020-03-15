‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Reveal Juicy Details On Britt & Julian’s Steamy Hookup

During Friday’s episode of General Hospital, viewers watched as Britt and Julian threw caution to the wind and had a steamy hookup on the couch in his office at Charlie’s Pub. Now, new spoilers detail where this impulsive rendezvous heads next.

In the new issue of Soap Opera Digest, co-head writer Chris Van Etten breaks down this surprising pairing.

“Britt enjoys herself. She is a woman who has gone without for a long time and she doesn’t have a particular problem with Julian. But let’s put it this way: She is not necessarily in the market for love at this moment in her life,” Van Etten explains.

The General Hospital writer also points out that Julian isn’t at the right place for anything complicated either. Britt and Julian realize that they are the only two people who know virtually everything about the baby switch since Brad has confided in both of them. Spoilers suggest that this may bring them together, but it could also be a complication for them. Ultimately, it sounds like it probably won’t prevent them from pursuing some additional frisky business.

General Hospital spoilers indicate that Julian will ask for Britt’s phone number, but she will play coy. She seemingly realizes that it may not be wise to get too connected to Julian, given his trouble with Brad and Lucas and her own history with them.

“A little fun, a little respite, is one thing, but developing a deeper relationship than that is something that she is rightly leery about,” notes Van Etten.

It sounds like the afterglow won’t necessarily last for long. General Hospital spoilers tease that Sonny will pay Julian a visit soon after Britt’s departure. They’ll discuss Brad’s decision to plead guilty and Julian will ask Sonny if they’re “cool” now.

Julian is hopeful that Sonny will move on and that his full involvement in the baby swap remains under wraps so he doesn’t have to keep watching over his shoulder. Based on General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps, it does sound as if the two men will come to an understanding. Sonny apparently keeps his word about something and Julian will be feeling relieved.

As for Britt, General Hospital spoilers indicate that she will pay her mother a visit at the PCPD. Obrecht will be thrilled to see her daughter, but her joy quickly turns to despair when she realizes that Britt doesn’t believe that she was set up by Peter.

Not only will Britt acknowledge that she doesn’t believe her mother, but she’ll also take things a step further. General Hospital spoilers detail that Britt will also tell Obrecht that she plans to develop a relationship with Peter since he’s her half-brother.

Can fans expect additional hookups between Julian and Britt? General Hospital spoilers hint that it’s likely, but everybody will have to stay tuned to find out.