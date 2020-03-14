Ayesha Curry Wishes Husband Steph A Happy Birthday With Sweet Post: ‘Love You Chooch’

Ayesha Curry took to Instagram earlier today to share a series of photos in honor of her husband, NBA star, Stephen Curry’s birthday. Just days after it was announced that the NBA season would be suspended for the time being due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the famous couple had reason to celebrate again, this time on the Golden State Warrior point guard’s 32nd birthday.

To show her love for the father of their three kiddos, Ayesha shared a beautiful message in the caption of the triple photo update. The restaurant owner lovingly called Steph her “baby” before sharing that life is simply too short to not share how much she loves him, adding that she is especially proud of his grace and faith. She referred to him as “chooch” in the post, adding a series of kissy-face emoji to the end of the caption.

The first photo in the series of three showed a sweet moment with the couple’s only son, Canon W. Jack Curry, sitting in bed with his dad. The two boys looked as cute as could be with Steph wrapping his muscular arm around his son while he lovingly looked into his eyes. Canon looked just as adoring as his father, grinning right back at him.

The second photo showed Ayesha and Steph both smiling from ear to ear as they leaned in close to one another, and the third image in the deck featured the proud dad with his three kiddos — Canon, Riley, and Ryan. The picture appeared to have been snapped in the kitchen of their home with Riley and Ryan facing their backs toward the camera. Both girls rocked jean jackets with their names and their dad’s jersey number on the back while Steph held his son in his arms. Steph was smiling big for the camera and looking casual in a plain black t-shirt and dark wash jeans.

The sweet photo has only been live on Ayesha’s account for an hour but many Golden State Warriors fans have taken the opportunity to send birthday wishes to Steph, flooding the comments section with emoji and kind words.

“Happy, Happy Birthday! May your day be filled with happiness!” one fan wrote on the photo.

“Beautiful family!!! HAPPY BDAY STEPH!!!!!!!!!!,” another one of Ayesha’s fans commented, adding a single heart-eye emoji to the end of their post.

“Happy Birthday @stephencurry30! You’re an inspiration to all!,” a third Instagrammer raved.

