Disney Is Adding Frozen 2 To Disney Plus Three Months Earlier Than Originally Planned

Disney has decided to release Frozen 2 onto its streaming platform, Disney Plus, three months earlier than initially planned, reports Entertainment Weekly.

The animated feature film will now arrive on the service in the United States this Sunday, March 15. When it is first released, it will be available in high definition and then in Ultra HD on Tuesday, March 17. The movie will be available in other countries like Australia, New Zealand, and Canada on Tuesday, as well.

The move comes amidst tons of cancellations across the country as people are sent home from work and told to stay indoors to avoid coming into contact with the coronavirus.

Frozen 2 sees the return of fan-favorite characters like Elsa, Anna, and Olaf in another adventure. Elsa finds herself feeling a little lost and confused when she begins to hear a mysterious voice calling to her from the Enchanted Forest. She decides to journey into the unknown to learn more about her parents and herself, bringing Anna and her friends along for the ride.

Stars Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Idina Menzel, and Jonathan Groff all reprised their roles from the original movie for the sequel. Newcomers like Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown also lent their voices to the cast.

“‘Frozen 2’ has captivated audiences around the world through its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, messages that are incredibly relevant during this time, and we are pleased to be able to share this heartwarming story early with our Disney+ subscribers to enjoy at home on any device,” said Disney’s Cheif Executive Officer, Bob Chapek in a statement quoted by the Entertainment Weekly article.

While there is no specific reference to the coronavirus outbreak in the statement, there is a comment alluding to the struggles families are experiencing right now due to the pandemic, says an article published by The Hollywood Reporter.

Frozen 2 broke tons of records when it premiered theatrically. According to the piece, the movie is the number one animated movie of all time, surpassing its predecessor.

Along with Frozen 2, Disney Plus offers a number of blockbuster films from studios like Marvel, Pixar, and more.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Disney had decided to halt production on several of their upcoming live-action films to try and prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. The decision to shut down will affect films like Shrunk, The Little Mermaid, and more. They also opted to push back several theatrical releases slated for this month, including the highly-anticipated Mulan.