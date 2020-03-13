Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Billy Chooses A Fresh Start

Big new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Billy chooses a fresh start, and he decides to accept Jill’s offer to head up a new division at Chancellor. Of course, Jill drops a bombshell surprise in the form of Lily Winters on Billy’s lap that complicates the situation a bit.

Jill (Jess Walton) has two reasons for starting a new division at Chancellor. She knows that Billy seriously needs to turn things around if he’s going to avoid hitting rock bottom again. Plus, Jill also wants to start something she believes will be helpful for the bottom line. Jill also felt that Lily (Christel Khalil) might be somebody who could keep Billy grounded and help him stop the downward spiral. Y&R head writer and co-executive producer Josh Griffith recently discussed this storyline with Soap Opera Digest.

“First and foremost, Jill is a businesswoman,” noted Griffith. “She is not risking Chancellor’s livelihood by giving Billy and Lily positions they are not qualified for. Jill knows that Billy and Lily have the skills to put Chancellor’s communications division on the map. Jill considers Lily family and trusts her completely not only to work at Chancellor but to help stabilize Billy, as well.”

For Jill, this partnership she’s trying to create at Chancellor will benefit her both personally and professionally. She knows Lily and Billy will be able to create something profitable, and Jill hopes that Billy’s change in focus will help him straighten out his life. She even goes so far as to let Billy and Lily know that if one of them says no, then there won’t be a job for either of them.

Billy goes to Jack (Peter Bergman) for advice while Lily (Christel Khalil) turns to Traci (Beth Maitland), and they both give good information. Ultimately, Billy and Lily accept the job. When Billy and Lily start planning the new division, they each have very different ideas for how to make it successful. However, they also talk about Billy’s recent epiphany about living life without apologizing for who he is. Lily surprises Billy by appreciating his renewed approach to how he handles his situation. After all, Lily also recently went through an epiphany.

“Billy has not been given a lot of support since his separation from Victoria. Lily’s support is a breath of fresh air for him and much needed,” Griffith said.

Of course, their new partnership is not without its drama, and it won’t be too long before they find themselves at each other’s throats.

“Billy and Lily will continue to have very different ideas, and it’s only a matter of time before their feud heats up,” teased the scribe.