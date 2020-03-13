‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday: Nikki Makes A Shocking Suggestion

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, March 13 bring worries from Nikki about Victoria’s mental health. Plus, Phyllis tells Chance to knock off the breaking and entering while Lily returns and has a big decision to make about her future.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is concerned about Victoria (Amelia Heinle), according to SheKnows Soaps. Victoria appears to be on the verge of sliding into a deep depression. She’s listless and not herself, and Nikki worries that Victoria could use some professional help. Nikki even has somebody for the job — Sharon (Sharon Case). Victoria talking to Sharon would not only possibly help Victoria but also help Sharon keep from obsessing over her breast cancer. Nikki even gets Nick (Joshua Morrow) on board, but Victor (Eric Braeden) isn’t so sure about the idea.

Meanwhile, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) takes a hard line with Chance (Donny Boaz). She’s angry that Chance broke into her hotel room, and Phyllis isn’t about to let him get away with it. Of course, Chance isn’t at all sorry. He thinks Phyllis should be sorry for recording his discussion with Adam (Mark Grossman) in Los Vegas. Of course, Phyllis is not mad, and she still feels she has the upper hand even though Abby (Melissa Ordway) has plans to break into Phyllis’s safe deposit box and steal the files. It seems like Phyllis is savvy enough to have other copies around too. Maybe Abby hasn’t heard of cloud storage. Phyllis might just make the whole thing public if Chance doesn’t clean up his act and stop breaking into her room.

Finally, Devon’s (Bryton James) sister visits again. This time, though, Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) is on a mission. She’s trying to make up her mind to work for Jill (Jess Walton) and Chancellor alongside Billy (Jason Thompson). On the one hand, Lily has built a safe life for herself and enjoys working with prisoners. However, she has roots in Genoa City, and she wouldn’t mind returning. Plus, there is a prison near the town, and Lily could continue her work with prisoners if she wants. Plus, in the past, Lily felt incredibly fulfilled when she worked in the business world and excelled. There’s something about Jill’s job offer that intrigues Lily. After mulling it over and considering tthe pros and cons of starting a new job, Lily finally arrives at her answer. Since it’s both Lily and Billy or nobody gets a job, it’s not entirely clear what will end up happening.