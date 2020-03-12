Selena Quintanilla’s Family Will Honor Her With A New Album & Another Collaboration With MAC Cosmetics

Selena Quintanilla-Perez‘s family is keeping her legacy alive for future generations to come.

The Tejano singer was on her way to going mainstream before she was killed by her former fan club president, Yolanda Saldivar in March of 1995. According to People, the Quintanilla family will launch several items for Selena’s fans in honor of the 25th anniversary of her death. The publication reports that the family is releasing an album of remixed Spanish-language songs that Selena recorded as a teen. The family is also planning a tribute concert in honor of the “Como La Flor” singer, which is scheduled for May 9. In addition, a second makeup collaboration in Selena’s name is set to be released under MAC Cosmetics this April. The first iteration of the makeup was released in 2016 and was instantly sold out.

Abraham Quintanilla, Selena’s father, shared the importance of making sure Selena’s legacy didn’t go unnoticed after her untimely death. The family’s patriarch and Selena’s former manager said he is happy to see how much fans still love his daughter a quarter of a century after she was killed.

“When Selena passed away, I told my family that I was going to try to keep her memory alive through her music,” Abraham said. “And 25 years later I think we, as a family, accomplished that.”

For Selena’s sister, Suzette Quintanilla, honoring her sister’s legacy is bittersweet. She said while she is proud to show up for Selena and find new ways to keep her work relevant, it is a constant reminder that she isn’t physically there with them.

“We can be fine, and then someone wants to share where they were when they heard that Selena died, and that’s very difficult,” Suzette shared. “I have to dig deep in my soul to figure out why. Then I realize it’s their way of sharing, that they feel that connection, they’re sharing that they felt lost.”

On March 31, 1995, Selena’s fans mourned her after she had been shot by Saldivar that morning. Selena was meeting Saldivar after the family suspected she was embezzling funds from Selena’s fan club. Saldivar is currently serving a life sentence for her crime. In addition to her family, Selena left behind her husband, Chris Perez.

In addition to her family keeping her legacy alive, current musicians like Kacey Musgraves and Camilla Cabello have paid homage to the “Dreaming of You” singer. Selena’s life will also be the subject of an upcoming Netflix show, Selena: The Series. The television show comes 23 years after Selena’s successful 1997 biopic, which starred Jennifer Lopez as the Grammy winner.