‘Outlander’ Season 5 Theory: Jamie And Claire Will Fake Their Own Deaths

An obituary discovered in Season 4 of 'Outlander' means that Jamie and Claire might have to get creative in Season 5.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Starz’s Outlander. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid potential spoilers.

A fan theory sees Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe) faking their own deaths in order to save their lives in upcoming episodes of Outlander, according to the Daily Express.

In Season 4, the shocking revelation was made by Brianna (Sophie Skelton) that her parents would die in a fire at Fraser’s Ridge at some point in the 1770s. Wanting to warn them and, hopefully, prevent the incident, Brianna traveled back in time in order to tell them of the obituary. Her boyfriend, Roger (Richard Rankin), later followed her through the stones and back in time.

Since they were alerted to their imminent deaths, Jamie and Claire have been so busy they have had little time to worry about their imminent demise. However, fans of the TV series have been busy coming up with ways in which the pair can somehow survive the incident knowing full well that fixed events cannot be altered in Outlander.

As a result of this, a fan theory sees Jamie and Chaire faking their own deaths in order to hide as well as maintaining events as they occurred in history. Currently, there are plenty of reasons as to why the Frasers may want to fake their own deaths. From wanting to hide from Stephen Bonnet (Ed Speleers) through to complications regarding alliances, there is plenty of plots that could lead to them deciding to fake their own deaths.

Of course, it the Frasers fake their own deaths, it would mean that their time at Fraser’s Ridge was over and they were planning to move onto another location — or time. Using this assumption, one fan even suspects they might burn down their home at Fraser’s Ridge in order to hide the fact that they have traveled through the stones and back into the 1970s.

Starz

While many fans suspect that the fire at Fraser’s Ridge will occur in Season 5, there has been no confirmation yet, although there is one disturbing image that has been released showing Brianna, Claire, and Jamie looking distraught at something out of view.

As the Daily Express points out, fans of the book series on which the Starz show is based, are remaining tightlipped regarding potential spoilers in upcoming episodes. This means that unless viewers are prepared to binge on Book Five, The Fiery Cross, they will just have to wait to see how everything unfolds on TV.

Season 5 of Outlander will return to Starz on March 15 at 8 p.m. ET.